West Ham United vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes look for quick return to winning ways 

Leicester City play their second game in as many days on Saturday as they face West Ham United in the Premier League and look to end a run of three league games without a win.

The Foxes are experiencing a small blip in form which included an emphatic Boxing Day defeat to runaway leaders Liverpool but still have a healthy lead on several teams trying to break into the top four.

As for Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham it has been a difficult season. With injuries to key first team players as well as some poor results, the Hammers are just one place and one point clear of the relegation zone after a last minute defeat to Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Key Battle

Declan Rice has been one of the few shining lights in the West Ham team this season playing in the holding midfield role.

With the third highest amount of tackles in the Premier League this season, Rice is capable of breaking up the play and and launching counter attacks for his side.

Rice's direct rival on the pitch Wilfried Ndidi will be asked to do a similar role on the pitch and whoever comes on top in the individual battle could have a big say in the overall winners of the game.

Whilst Rice ranks third for tackles, Ndidi tops the league charts for both tackles and interceptions and aside from Jamie Vardy, has been Leicester's most important player this season.

Last Meeting

The last encounter between the two sides also took place at the London Stadium in April where a late equaliser from Harvey Barnes ensured a 2-2 draw between the two sides.

Michail Antonio opened the scoring for the Hammers before the ever reliable Vardy silenced the home crowd to level the tie.

Substitute Lucas Perez thought he had found the winner eight minutes from time but Barnes had was able to find a late goal to share the points between the two.

Team News

With both teams facing a quick turn around both managers are expected to make changes.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has already said there will be changes to his side, with the likes of Ayoze Perez and Marc Albrighton all expected to play a role on Saturday night.

Under-fire boss Pellegrini meanwhile will be waiting on the news of fitness tests in relation to goalkeepers David Martin and Lukasz Fabianski who would replace Roberto.

Aaron Cresswell is suspended for the game whilst Ryan Fredericks is back in contention after returning from injury.

Predicted Line-Ups

West Ham: Roberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Lanzini; Antonio, Haller.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Vardy.

Manager's Comments

Leicester manager Rodgers has trust in his players after he told fans to expect changes to the side.

“Yeah [I expect a lot of changes], just purely for the welfare of the players,” said Rodgers.

“We put so much into [the Liverpool game], physically and we have a massive January coming up for us as a squad and as a team.

“Players will want to play in every game but physically and mentally it’s hard to do that, especially to play at the level we want to."

West Ham boss Pellegrini is aware of his side's struggling form and is expecting another difficult game.

The Chilean said: "I think that is a matter we need to improve because we lost too many points at home.

"We now have to play two (home) games in a row and the hope is that we can start by beating Leicester.

"We know it's a difficult game against a good team but I think that our team at the moment is not playing bad, but we must be more concentrated (when) defending."