Norwich City vs Crystal Palace Preview: Canaries looking for first win at home since September

Norwich City play host to Crystal Palace in both sides' first game of 2020.

The Canaries will be hoping that they can earn their first at Carrow Road since September, in what was a famous 3-2 victory against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson will be hoping his side can maintain their good run of form, with just one defeat in their last seven games.

Team News

The visitors continue to be plagued with injuries as the festive fixtures come to an end.

It is defence where they are scarred the most. Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill and Patrick van Aanholt all continue to be sidelined.

Utility player Jeffrey Schlupp joins the cohort in the injury room, alongside attacking players Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend.

Roy Hodgson will be hope that he has not been dealt with further blows after their 1-1 draw against Southampton. Goalkeeper Vicente Guiata and Jairo Riedewald both went down looking to being hold injuries, but the pair saw out the 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke is more fortunate than his Crystal Palace counterpart on the injury front. However, he will still be without Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose and Josip Drmic.

Previous Meeting Between The Sides

It was Roy Hodgson's side who took the three points at Selhurst Park, thanks to goals from Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend.

The Palace captain made it 1-0 from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, after James McArthur was brought down in the box.

Townsend then made it 2-0 for the home side in injury-time, as the winger calmly slotted home for the winner.

Last Time Out

Neither side could pick up a victory in their previous Premier League games.

Norwich City could count themselves unfortunate at home to Tottenham. Leading 1-0, they saw a second goal ruled out by VAR, with Teemu Pukki being judged to be offside.

Tottenham then equalised 10 minutes after half-time through a Christian Eriksen free-kick. However, Daniel Farke's side did eventually make it 2-1 through a Sergie Aurier own goal.

Tottenham, though, equalised once more through a Harry Kane penalty.

Meanwhile, Palace a similar picture was painted on the south coast, as Palace drew 1-1 with Southampton.

The Eagles saw an early goal ruled out through VAR, with Wilfried Zaha found to be millimetres offside in the build-up. However, a 50th minute James Tomkins saw Palace cancel out their disallowed goal.

But they could not hold onto their lead, as they were pinned back by a calmly-finished goal by Danny Ings to make it 1-1.

Team Predictions

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Lewis; Vrancic, Tettey, Cantwell, Buendia, Hernandez; Pukki.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald; McCarthy, McArthur, Milivojevic; Zaha, Ayew, Meyer.