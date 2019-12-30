Brendan Rodgers: 'Jamie Vardy will be back'

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Jamie Vardy will return to the squad for the trip to Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

The Premier League's top goal-scorer was not included in the match-day squad for the Foxes' win over West Ham United last Saturday after his wife gave birth to his new baby daughter.

Another notable absentee for the East-Midlanders was full-back Ricardo Pereira who didn't play any part in the win at the London Stadium due to an injury complaint related to his hamstring.

'I gave him a rest'

Rodgers revealed that he didn't plan to start the free-scoring Vardy last weekend regardless of his availability.

The ​​​​​​​Northern Irishman said: "He had the good news on Saturday and, to be fair to him, he delayed this as long as he possibly could! But his wife went into hospital on Friday and gave birth on Saturday morning.

"It's brilliant for both of them. He wouldn't have played on Saturday anyway, he'd have been on the bench, but we let him stay at home to look after his wife and kids and he'll be back for Newcastle."

Meanwhile Rodgers also confirmed that he rested the Portugal international Pereira as a precaution to prevent aggravating any potential injury and that he is likely to be available.

"He should be fine for Newcastle," Rodgers said.

"He just felt it a bit tight, so I didn’t take him to West Ham. I gave him a rest, but he’ll be back in and fine for Wednesday."

​​​​​​​'I trust in the players'

The Leicester boss Rodgers also expressed his delight for his squad's ability to adapt after the short turnaround in games.

The 46-year-old made nine changes to his side for the win against West Ham as the Foxes played their second game in less than 48 hours.

Fringe players such as James Justin, Nampalys Mendy and Wes Morgan all came into the side and played a big role in getting the three points for Leicester - making Leicester boss Rodgers a happy man.

"For us to succeed, it’s about the squad," he added. "All the players, like James Maddison, Youri [Tielemans] and Çağs (Çağlar Söyüncü), they were all so happy for the players that came in.

"The team has been pretty much set for most of the season, we’ve changed it from time to time, but it’s not so much the players that are playing, it’s the players that aren’t playing.

"That allows development and improvement because they have to push every day, so whatever team we play, I trust in the players and how they’re developing.

"It’s great for them that they can come into a good game in the Premier League, away from home, and get that feeling of winning."