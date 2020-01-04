West Ham Transfer News:  Women's team confirm the signing of defender Filippa Wallén.

Filippa Wallén has become West Ham's second signing to put pen to paper on an undisclosed length contract from Swedish club, IF Brommapojkarna.

The defender will wear the number 13 for the Barclays FA Women's Super League side.

“I’m really happy to join West Ham,” Wallén told whufc.com.

“It means a lot to be here. Everyone has heard of West Ham and I've heard so many good things about this club. This is a really big step for me, and I think it will be a huge move for my development."

The competitive league that is the WSL has attracted Wallén to the club, "one of the biggest leagues in the world and West Ham is such a big club."

What the manager had to say:

Hammers' manager, Matt Beard has welcomed the arrival of the 19-year-old and backed her to achieve her full potential with the club.

"Filippa is a talented and pacey full-back who has already shown her quality, despite her young age, in Swedish football,” Beard said. “I would like to welcome her to West Ham United and I am looking forward to working with Filippa in the coming months and seasons.”

International for Sweden, her early journey into the sport saw her play under AIK Fotboll in 2016 where she featured three times.

Spending two seasons at Brommapojkarna, she made 21 appearances out of the team's 22 league matches during the 2017/18 campaign and claimed her first goal in the sides 4-0 win over DFK Värmbol.

With a total of 25 competitive matches registered in 2019, she also has experience playing on an international level after playing with Sweden under-17s.

The team's next focus:

A possible debut for Wallén could be on the cards when the Irons travel to north London for their next WSL league fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on January 12. This weekend's match against Everton was postponed due to a flu outbreak in West Ham's squad.