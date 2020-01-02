Everton Women sign Sandy McIver on 18-month deal

Everton are showing to the rest of the division that they mean business with this transfer window, and have now made two signings in the first couple of days. The latest of which is young goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, who returns back to England after spending the last couple of years studying in the USA.

What she's said

MacIver started her footballing career with Everton as a youth player, and even appeared for them during the FA Girls' Youth Cup final in 2014 against Liverpool. Rejoining her first club, she told evertonfc.com:

"Everton really helped me develop as a goalkeeper and I'll always be grateful for that.



"I think I've really matured both on and off the pitch during my time away and I think the ambition of this club is clear from where we are in the table heading into the second half of the season and the competition from the young players pushing up and the experienced players, too."

The toffees' start to this season has been impressive, with them now sitting fifth. Willie Kirk seems to have transformed them into a side who are able to compete at the top end of the table, and the 21-year-old's ambitions agree with this:

"I think we've got to push for Champions League qualification and I think we can compete with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal. With the direction that the Club is going, we have got the potential to be in and around that category of teams.



"It's a great group of players and it's really going to help the team push on."

Her past

This will be the youngster's first time playing WSL football if Kirk sees fit for her to start, but she has a lot of experience at youth level. She had previously been at Clemson Tigers in the US from 2016 onwards, and was a regular starter from her sophomore year. This led to her making over 30 appearances in her time 'over the pond'.

Embed from Getty Images

As well as domestically, she has been a mainstay in the young Lionesses' sides for a number of years. In 2018, she was an integral member of an England side that won bronze in the U20 World Cup final, setting aside France in the semi-final, resulting in MacIver winning the 'golden glove' for the tournament.

Her impressive performances have also warranted experience with the Lionesses' senior team. She has trained with Phil Neville's squad over a number of camps, as well as being called up for friendlies against Belgium and Norway in August.