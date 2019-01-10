on VAVEL
West Ham United Women
1990 London

There-was a short lived team called West Ham United Ladies in the early 1970s, but it was in 1991 when the club founded the Women’s side (originally Ladies) that transitioned into the one we know today. Early life Coached by John Greenancre, the Irons’ first game was on the 29th March 1992, a friendly with local side Barnet Ladies which resulted in defeat. They then went on to enter two teams into the Greater London Regional Women's Football Le...
