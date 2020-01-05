Jurgen Klopp: 'I loved each second of this game'

A Curtis Jones wonderstrike proved to be enough to see Liverpool through to the next round of the FA Cup against Merseyside rivals, Everton.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the side that faced Sheffield United on January 2nd, a starting eleven consisting mainly of academy graduates.

They fared well against a strong Everton side, eventually finding the breakthrough in the second half and putting in a performance the Reds boss was immensely proud of.

He began his press conference outlining what dampened spirits on the night.

"Let’s start with the negative things. Two players started the last game, one of them got injured," he said. "That’s the situation we are in, that’s why a lot of managers make a lot of changes.

"All the rest of the night was absolutely perfect, I have to say.

"I saw a sensationally good performance of a not-very-experienced team with a lot of players for them the first time playing on this kind of stage, in front of this crowd, against the opponent.

"It was outstanding, I loved it, I loved each second of this game."

On the match-winning goal...

The Reds boss acknowledged just how impressive Jones' 71st minute strike was, but voiced his admiration for the performances of all the young players.

He said: "I must say one thing, because everybody asks me about Curtis Jones but there were so many extremely good performances tonight.

"The goal was exceptional and the boy is an outstanding player.

"But I cannot understand why nobody asked me so far about Pedro Chirivella, Neco Williams or Yasser Larouci.

"Let me speak about Curtis – an unbelievable player, Scouser, very confident, can’t wait to play in the first team.

"That he scores that goal, I’m not surprised. That he scores this kind of goal, I’m not surprised."

On lineup criticism...

Given the fixture pile up, nine changes were made to the side that started midweek.

With Carlo Ancelotti naming arguably his strongest eleven, some criticism was directed towards Klopp pre-match.

Here's what he had to say: "I would love to see a few people and ask them what they thought exactly about the line-up and all these bad things about me and the FA Cup and ‘no respect’ and stuff like this – and then after the game.

"I enjoyed each second. It was a bit like the Arsenal game (in the League Cup), I enjoyed it so much.

"We didn’t concede as many goals, thank God, but a couple of things were similar."

Different team, same desire

Regardless of the team that walked out onto the Anfield pitch, regardless of their age or experience - one thing was always going to be certain.

This Liverpool team would play exactly as the manager demanded and in the style fans have grown to love watching his sides' play.

"It’s a very important message," the boss began. "If you want to be a Liverpool player, you have to respect the principles of this club.

"We cannot always play the best football in the world but we can fight like nobody else if we want.

"Pretty much the same is for our crowd; if you want to be a Liverpool supporter, you don’t have to perform always on the highest level but you have to fight with all you have, that means you have to shout as loud as you can.

"That’s exactly what we have to do if we want to have something at the end of the season."