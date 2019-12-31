VAVEL's Liverpool FC  Team of the Decade

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Embed from Getty Images

The decision to splash the cash on the Brazil international has well and truly paid off and despite only being at the club for two seasons, he has most definitely earned his place in the Liverpool Team of the Decade.

Alisson has managed to keep 25 clean sheets in 49 league games (51%) since his arrival on Merseyside and fans will be hoping he can produce more of the same in the push for the clubs first league title in 30 years.

It could be said that without the Brazilians fine save that prevented Arkadiusz Milik from equalising for Napoli last season, the Reds would not have been in the position to lift any of the trophies they have won in the last 9 months. That now famous save enabled the Reds to continue their European adventure, win the competition and secure a place in the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, both of which the club won.

It's safe to say the £66.8million fee paid by Liverpool for Mr Becker was money well spent.

Right Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Embed from Getty Images

Since bursting onto the scene some three years ago, the Liverpool-born full back has developed into one of the best in the world and at the tender age of 21, has his best years in front of him.

74 appearances for your local club isn’t bad at all and the one game which will stick in the minds of all fans is that famous game against Barcelona. 3-0 down after the first leg, all hope is lost. Second Leg:

54’ – Liverpool 2-0 Barcelona, goal assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

79’ – Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona, goal assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"CORNER TAKEN QUICKLY…ORIGI!" is the famous line recited by fans across the globe and it was that moment of individual brilliance that well and truly put this young mans name in the history books.

Centre Back - Jamie Carragher

Embed from Getty Images

Carragher was part of some unbelievable moments in a Red shirt and despite retiring in 2013, the three years of service in the decade allows him to be apart of this sensational Liverpool line-up.

The defender put his body on the line week in, week out in the Red colours of Liverpool and his love for the club was shown every time he stepped onto the pitch.

“We all dream of a team of Carragher’s” was belted out with pride by match going fans as they watched the local lad living his dream.

Centre Back - Virgil van Dijk

Embed from Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk became an instant hero after scoring the winning goal against Everton on his Liverpool debut. Since then its been two years of clean sheets and trophies as the Dutchman has cemented himself as the best defender in the world.

His calmness in defence and his power from set-pieces is a frightening combination for opposition teams to deal with and unfortunately for them, at the age of 28, the Liverpool man is just entering the prime years of his career.

Many believed he would take home the Ballon d'Or this year after his sensational form for both club and country, but it wasn’t to be. The ex-Southampton man had to settle for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award along with a host of other individual accolades.

Left Back - Andy Robertson

Embed from Getty Images

The twenty-five-year-old full back had a slow start to his Liverpool career, often being second fiddle to Alberto Moreno. His career well and truly took off in the year of 2018 as his hard work and persistence earned him a place in Klopp’s first team.

The performance which put his name on the map was the 4-3 win against Manchester City, in which the Scotsman ran the entire length of the pitch pressing the opposition players. His pressure was met with a roar from the Anfield crowd, almost as loud as a goal celebration. It was from than moment that fans knew they had finally got the left back they had been dreaming of.

Centre Midfield - Steven Gerrard

Embed from Getty Images

The man so often referred to as ‘Captain Fantastic’ was Mr. Liverpool. His sheer grit and determination mixed with technique and flair created the perfect Liverpool player and he will forever be considered as one of the greatest players to ever put on a Red shirt.

The midfielder won everything there is to win as a Red apart from one, the Premier League trophy. He will be praying that as he looks to win his first domestic title as a manager with Rangers in Scotland, his mates south of the boarder will lift the one trophy which escaped his grasps as a player.

Centre Midfield - Jordan Henderson

Embed from Getty Images

The Sunderland-born midfielder was bought by Kenny Dalglish in the summer of 2011 as a twenty-one-year old kid. Over the past nine years, Henderson has had a proper Hollywood story.

From nearly being used in a deal to bring Clint Dempsey to the club by Brendan Rodgers, the midfielder put his head down, worked his socks off and has become a Champions League winning captain, joining the likes of Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson, Graeme Souness and Steven Gerrard to lift old big ears.

Henderson is on course to be the first captain since Alan Hansen to lift the league title for Liverpool and will hope that it won't be his last in a Liverpool shirt.

Right Wing - Mohamed Salah

Embed from Getty Images

The Egyptian King joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 as a man ready to show the world his wand of a left foot. Having previously played for Chelsea, the winger was deemed surplus to requirement by the London club and it’s safe to say they may of misjudged this one.

In his first full season at the club, he broke Luis Suarez’s record of 31 league goals in a Premier League campaign by scoring his 32nd league goal on the final day of the 2018/19 season against Brighton.

Now, having played 90 games for the club, the Egyptian has 63 goals giving him a record of a goal every 0.7 games. His magnificence on the pitch has earned him countless individual accolades as well as a slot on the front of TIMES magazine.

The King of the Arab world. The King of the Kop.

Attacking Midfield - Roberto Firmino

Embed from Getty Images

The man nicknamed ‘Bobby’ by the Liverpool fans has been at the heart of clubs success in the past few years and despite not hitting the same numbers as some of his teammates in terms of goals, he contributes so much more to the team.

Klopp has made no secret for his love of the Brazilian, saying, “"Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day."

If the best manager in the world is saying that, the world should take note!

Left Wing - Sadio Mane

Embed from Getty Images

The Senegalese international made his debut for the club against Arsenal on the first day of the 2016/17 season and his wonder goal that day was the start of his journey to becoming one of the best players in world football.

He had his best goalscoring season for the Reds last season, finishing joint-top Premier League scorer with fellow African stars, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 22 goals.

His blistering pace and clinical finishing makes him one of the best players to watch in world football.

Striker - Luis Suarez

Embed from Getty Images

The controversial Uruguayan was an absolute joy to watch during his three years on Merseyside and his goals in the season of 2013/14 nearly single handily won the Reds the league title.

In that season of 13/14, he broke Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer's Premier League record by smashing home 31 goals including 4 against Norwich at Anfield which is considered as his most memorable game for the club.