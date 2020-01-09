Arteta: Arsenal are stronger with Aubameyang, we have to keep him

Mikel Arteta admitted he isn't expecting Arsenal to make too many signings in the January transfer window - but has backed the squad he has to continue to make progression, while giving an update on the contract impasse with captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta, the Gunners impressive head coach, speaking to journalists about the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday during his weekly press conference at the club's training ground which was attended by VAVEL, revealed there are no marquee deals on the cards this month.

Arsenal sit in 10th

The north Londoners sit 10th in the Premier League table after halting a run of four successive home defeats at the Emirates with a stirring 2-0 victory over Manchester United on new year's day which was followed up by a gritty 1-0 win over Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday evening.

However, any hopes supporters had of the club landing top-level additions to the side was dashed by Arteta on Thursday.

"I don't know, I'm not expecting big things," he admitted.

"I'm expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries. That's the biggest expectations from my side, they're there.

"If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and is helpful, we'll look at the options."

Arteta was also quizzed on the future of club captain Aubameyang after the 30-year-old issued positive comments in the Arsenal match programme for the Leeds match.

Arsenal keen to tie down Aubaymeyang to new deal

The club are keen to tie down Aubameyang on a new deal, as his existing contract expires in 18 months time, even if no real progress has been made between the player's representatives and Arsenal.

However, Arteta said he was pleased the read his star striker's comments.

"He knows exactly what I think about him and obviously he's a massive player for us," the Gunners boss said.

"But at the moment we're in the middle of the season and we haven't discussed anything further on that at the club.

"My intention is to keep Auba obviously because I know that if we keep Auba with us, we're going to be stronger and closer to winning football matches. That's the only thing."

Arteta, previewing Arsenal's Premier League clash with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, as he looks to continue his side's rise up the table, was quick to praise experienced counterpart.

The 37-year-old Arteta was asked how much he could learn from the former England and Inter Milan boss.

He replied: "Absolutely everything.

"It is incredible how he deals with situations. To be living with this level of pressure for such a long time, the way he handles it, the way he behaves himself, the way he puts himself across, how respected he is around all the players and clubs, is remarkable.

"So I have big admiration for him."

The Gunners backline is lacking numbers after Calum Chambers ruptured the anterior ligament of his left knee during the home defeat by Chelsea on December 29, to join long term absentee Kieran Tierney (dislocated shoulder) on the sidelines.

Bellerin to miss next Arsenal match

Arteta gave an update on the fitness of Hector Bellerin who has a tight hamstring, admitting that the right back would miss the weekend's match despite training with the squad.

Arteta also reflected on what has changed in his side's mentality since he took over before Christmas.

Despite a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in his first game in charge on Boxing Day and a 2-1 loss to Chelsea three days later, before that resounding triumph over a United side that had beaten Chelsea and Manchester City this season, the change in the side's attitude, hard work and intensity has been marked.

"The first thing I wanted to change was the energy around the team and around the club as well,' he explained.

"It is slightly better than how it was, or much better I would say.

"The fact we are winning games helps, and as well what I am seeing at the training ground since the day I moved is much more like I want to see."