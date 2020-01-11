Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal: Goalscorer Aubameyang goes from hero to zero after VAR red card

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went from hero to zero in a dramatic London derby at Selhurst Park as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in front of 25,468 spectators.

The Gabon international put the Gunners ahead in the first half before a late challenge on Max Meyer, which match referee Paul Tierney originally deemed worthy of a yellow card, was overturned by VAR for a red.

The decision pilled misery onto Mikel Arteta's side after a bright start following Jordan Ayew's equalising goal that proved enough to give the home side a well-earned point.

While the challenge was agricultural to say the least, clashing heavily with Meyer’s ankle, it was interesting to note the VAR official was Craig Pawson – the same official who declined to send off Chelsea’s Jorginho for a controversial clash on Matteo Guendouzi before the midfielder went on to score the equaliser to ignite a late turn around from the away side.

London derby proves fiery as Palace and Arsenal play out stalemate

Palace started Saturday's London derby one point and one place above Arsenal, with the visitors languishing in 10th but on the rise after two wins in two games.

The Gunners fielded a strong starting XI with a 4-2-3-1 formation that saw a flat back four protected by Lucas Torreira in his preferred position as a defensive midfielder, with the rehabilitated Granit Xhaka alongside him.

Mesut Ozil also made the lineup as part of an attacking trident which featured club captain Aubameyang on the left channel. The 30-year-old goalscorer, who returned after missing the 1-0 victory over Leeds in the FA Cup third round on Monday evening, looked lively throughout the match, notching his 14th Premier League goal of the campaign.

As befits a side with growing confidence after an appalling start to the season by the club’s lofty standards, Arteta had a talented, albeit relatively inexperienced, bench populated with Monday’s goalscorer Reiss Nelson alongside Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Rob Holding.

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles were depleted with the experienced Palace boss admitting before the match that up to 11 players could be missing from his team. Arteta took time to hail his counterpart this week but there would be no charity on the field of play during this hard-fought clash.

A disjointed opening saw Torreira snap at the heels of Wilfried Zaha, who continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates, as the away side came out swinging, holding 87 percent of possession.

Indeed, it took just twelve minutes for their dominance to be reflected on the scoreline. Excellent link-up play on the edge of the Palace box saw Lacazette feed the onrushing Aubameyang, who coolly slotted past Vicente Guaita to put the visitors ahead.

Arteta underlined just how important the former Borussia Dortmund attacker is to his side this week, with his goal meaning he has now scored nine from just 12 shots on target away from home.

Evocative Selhurst atmosphere

The constant noise around Selhurst Park was the soundtrack to a committed match, prompting the players to continue their high tempo efforts - meaning that even if both sides lacked composure they were full of attacking intent throughout the opening 45 minutes, punctuated as it was, with the promise of threat, if not end product.

As referee Tierney blew for the interval history was on Arsenal’s side with only two losses in 19 league matches at Selhurst Park - but could they hold on and claim the vital three points after the break?

A forced substitution at half time saw Lucas Torreira replaced by Matteo Guendouzi following a suspected knock, and the change visibly affected the Gunners. Once again, defensive frailties proved to be their undoing after a collective failing to clear their lines nine minutes after the restart saw the ball fall to Jordan Ayew.

The Palace forward was on hand to slot home past Bernd Leno after a deflection off David Luiz, to make it 1-1 at a raucous Selhurst.

Luiz nearly made amends moments later when his powerful, well-aimed header from Pepe's corner flew just over the bar onto the top of the net as Arteta’s side continued to provide an attacking threat.

Aubameyang red card proves costly as Gunners stutter towards finish line

Yet, just as the Gunners looked to be ramping up their efforts Aubameyang enacted his fateful, and highly regrettable challenge on Meyer in the 67th minute, changing the entire complexion of the match.

Despite being down to ten men Arteta’s Arsenal still searched for a winner with Pepe’s low shot superbly turned onto the post by Guaita. Unable to gain a vital goal as the game drew to a close, only time will tell if a point for Arteta's men is a point gained, or two lost. Given their initial flair and second half deterioration, you'd expect it to be the latter.

Arteta will know Arsenal can ill afford few more close calls if they are to secure European football for next term.