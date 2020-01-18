Daniel Farke: "Win and clean sheet is good for the mood, confidence and the table"

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke was delighted with his team's performance in a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, claiming the Canaries "were the better side from the first second."

"A good team performance"

Farke admitted, "it was an important win for us without any doubt. A win and clean sheet is good for the mood, confidence and the table. We knew that a loss today would have created a bigger gap."

The only negative for Farke was that his side couldn't kill the contest with a second goal before Ben Godfrey was sent off to nullify the numerical advantage.

"At this level, when you don't score the second goal, anything can happen. It was important we switched on and concentrated but it was a good team performance and good for the confidence."

"Both red cards were the right decision"

Godfrey's red card was a historical moment in the Premier League, the first time an official had used a pitchside monitor to upgrade a decision. But Farke felt referee Paul Tierney was right to send Godfrey off.

"I don't want to speak too much about VAR but I think both red cards were the right decision. There was a bit of naivety from Ben and it was not necessary to tackle like that. A young player has to learn their lessons from these situations."

However, the returning Grant Hanley was utilised to plug the hole vacated by Godfrey.

"Today was the first time this season we had three centre-backs available which was important when Ben got sent off. We now have competition all over the training pitch."

"Duda was class"

Farke was also impressed by Ondrej Duda's debut but knows there is still plenty of work to be done as a collective.

"I think Duda was class. Bear in mind he has just come out of a winter pre-season in Germany and he almost scored his first goal. His ability to link-up play, speed up the game and calm it down was great.

We needed seven wins to give us a chance. One box is ticked but we need another six wins and it is a long road ahead but this is a good first step."