Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Pitch invasion as Villans book Wembley spot

Aston Villa have booked their place in a ninth League Cup final since winning the first cup in 1961, beating Leicester City 3-2 on aggregate at Villa Park.

Trezeguet’s injury-time winner settled the two-legged tie which was level at 2-2, after evenly poised home and away legs.

Trezeguet sends Villa Park into pandemonium

Pandemonium, a pitch invasion and a third Wembley visit in as many seasons is a reality for Villa fans who were preparing themselves for a penalty shoot-out as Leicester City and Kelechi Iheanacho chalked off Matt Targett’s opener.

Story of the match

It was Villa’s right back at the King Power Stadium, and the left-back at Villa Park - as Targett got his second or the club. In similar fashion to his first against Brighton in the Premier League, Grealish was the architect as he slipped in Targett down the left side to slam past Kasper Schmeichel within 15 minutes. Advantage Villa.

Orjan Nyland replaced Pepe Reina from Villa’s last-minute win over Watford last week, as the Norwegian kept his Carabao Cup starting spot. He made four crucially important interventions from James Maddison and Iheancho in-between Villa taking a lead against the run of play.

Leicester then failed to make any inroads from there on into half time with Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez were unable to crack an organised Villa back five when defending their solitary goal before the interval.

It was Iheanacho's sixth goal in our games against Villa that drew the Foxes back on level terms for the second time in the tie. The Nigerian forward now has three more goals against Villa than any other club after playing for both Manchester City and Leicester.

He converted Barnes' cross after Brendan Rodgers' side swept the ball across Villa's low block with efficiency. Defending in front of the Holte End was however an advantage even if attacking towards a stand of Leicester fans seemed daunting.

With the Foxes' tails up, Frederic Guilbert was replaced by the experience of Ahmed Elmohamady late in the second period. The Egyptain had scored twice this League Cup campaign.

Whilst he didn't quite manage a goal on this occasion, such was the quality of his assist, Egyptian team-mate Trezeguet volleyed home deep into additional time.

Villa will face either Manchester City or Manchester United on Sunday March 1 at Wembley.

Takeaways from the match

Villa and Wembley

Dean Smith will lead his boyhood club out to Wembley for the second time in two years in March. It'll be the third time in a row Villa will make the journey to the countries most iconic stadium.

In fact, after reaching domestic finals in the first year of the past two decades, Villa have added a third early decade trip to the home of English football after beating Leicester over two legs.

Two-legged semi-finals

Finely poised, Villa's welcome of Leicester was always going to be an interesting tie. In comparison to the FA Cup, home and away ties are the fairest way of determining who should contest a final at the centre-piece of any domestic competition - Wembley.

Two brilliant atmosphere's at the King Power and Villa Park proved the romance of the League Cup's still exist.

Man of the Match

Nyland has, for the most part, this season has played his part, but after a disappointing display in a 6-1 home loss to Man City, Nyland has again thrown himself back into the mix of whom Dean Smith will pick to start in the Carabao Cup final in under two months time.

His saves on a night Villa claimed yet another League Cup final place were crucial.