Brendan Rodgers: "We've tried to build an identity"

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he has relished his time so far in the East Midlands.

The Northern Irishman celebrated his first year in charge at the King Power Stadium this week where he has been praised for transforming the Foxes from a mid-table Premier League team into a side that are now considered as genuine contenders for a UEFA Champions League place in just 12 months.

Rodgers will celebrate his year in charge on Friday night as he takes his Leicester side to the struggling Norwich City as the Foxes look for a first win in four league games, whilst Daniel Farke's Norwich are looking for a win that could have a say in their fight against relegation.

'The support around the club has been fantastic'

Asked about how he felt his first year at Leicester had gone, Rodgers had nothing but praise for the support he has received after joking with the media about his length of time in charge of the Foxes.

He said: "Is that congratulations because managers don’t last a year usually? It’s been very enjoyable.

"We’ve tried to grow the club. The players have been brilliant and the support around the club has been fantastic.

"We’ve tried to build an identity that the supporters enjoy."

'We haven't been as consistent with results'

Whilst Rodgers and his high-flying Leicester side have cemented their position in the top four, the Foxes have struggled for form of late, with just two league wins since the start of 2020.

Despite the slip-up in results, Leicester boss Rodgers has still been impressed with the performance levels of his side and that he is and his players want to get back to replicating their early season form.

The 47-year-old said: "I think we can be better, there’s no doubt about that.

"From mid-December it’s been inconsistent. But our assessment is at the end of the season.

"I couldn’t have asked for any more from the players. But the standards we’ve set mean we want to keep pushing.

"This last period, we haven’t been as consistent with the results, but we’ll look to get three points this Friday."