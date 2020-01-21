Leicester City vs West Ham Preview: Foxes aim to get back to winning ways

After two consecutive losses in the Premier League, Leicester will be keen to bounce back with a win against West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes gave up a 1-0 lead at Turf Moor at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Sean Dyche’s Burnley. This was the second time in two weeks that Brendan Rodgers’ side had lost a game from a winning position.

But, despite the poor results, Leicester still remain third in the Premier League table and 11 points clear of fifth place Manchester United. A win against West Ham could be key in regaining the momentum that seems to have gone missing in previous weeks.

Opponent Overview

West Ham are currently performing well below preseason expectations. The Hammers sit in 16th place in the table with only six wins to their name.

However, after sacking manager Manuel Pellegrini in December, David Moyes has taken the hot seat and the new boss will be hoping to turn their form around.

Since joining, Moyes has picked up four points from his first three games. In his first fixture back at the London Stadium, West Ham beat struggling Bournemouth 4-0. This was followed by a controversial loss to Sheffield United and a draw at home to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

The Hammers will be looking to claim a vital three points to help them climb up the table against a wobbling Leicester side.

Team News

Wilfred Ndidi could make a remarkable return to the Leicester squad after recovering quicker than expected from his knee injury. Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury are also available after missing out against Burnley.

For West Ham, Felipe Anderson has been ruled out for four weeks with a back injury and Andriy Yarmolenko remains out. However, Michail Antonio is close to returning to full fitness.

Previous Meeting

Less than a month ago, the two teams met at the London Stadium. Leicester came away 2-1 winners in what was former West Ham boss, Manuel Pellegrini’s last game in charge.

The Foxes fielded a rotated side, featuring Nampalys Mendy and James Justin who were both making their first Premier League starts of the season, whereas West Ham started a strong team and a win was expected for the hosts.

Brendan Rodgers’ side shocked the Hammers when Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring after a header back across goal from Ayoze Perez. However, Pablo Fornals levelled just before the break, easing the nerves of the home fans.

But Leicester regained the lead before the hour mark. Perez broke through the West Ham midfield and slid through Demarai Gray who finished confidently past Lukasz Fabianski.

This loss to what was seen as the Foxes ‘second team’ brought Pellegrini’s reign in London to an end.

Managers Comments

Despite the Foxes going through a tricky patch, Foxes' boss Rodgers has called for calm and remains confident in his team. He said: "It happens with every team-you go through a period where you don’t get the results you’d like.

‘’I have no doubt about these players. We’ve had a little blip but we’ve got a great chance now to get back on track."

Meanwhile, David Moyes has highlighted the improvements that his side needs to make should they want to rise up the table. The Scotsman said: "We’re trying hard to do so. We’re trying to get some wins and not just on the pitch.’’