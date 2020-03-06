Ritchie and Shelvey sign extensions until 2023

Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey have signed contract extensions until 2023 after becoming crucial to Steve Bruce's plans.

The former has been a mainstay in the side since joining the Magpies in the Championship playing as a winger and most recently a wing-back.

However, after falling out of favour under Rafa Benitez it seems that Shelvey has rediscovered his form and place in the side under Bruce.

Necessary deals

Newcastle United have a relatively new and young squad with a lot of their starters being signed in the last year or two.

Therefore, it is a smart and sensible decision to keep both Shelvey and Ritchie at the club for another three years for their experience, knowledge and footballing ability.

Both have featured when fit this season, however, they have both had to deal with extended periods on the sideline with Ritchie requiring an operation after a challenge by Hamza Choudhury in the Carabao Cup.

What do they bring to the side?

Ritchie is the driving force behind the team and is the leader on and off the pitch just without the armband.

If you go to a game at St James' Park and sit in the home end you will hear a voice screaming all game at anyone on the pitch, his own teammates or the opposition, that is Ritchie.

He never gives anyone a minutes rest on the pitch he gives 110% every game and demands that from his teammates and hassles the opposition with the energy of a 19-year old just breaking through trying to impress the manager.

That is what makes him an indispensable member of bruce's side as well as his dead-ball delivery being pinpoint more times than not makes him a crucial player for Newcastle United even if he does not start every week for the next three years.

Shelvey is the polar opposite of Ritchie, keeps himself to himself on the pitch for the most part but can control a game for 90 minutes on his day.

He has had an inconsistent season this year but his displays against Manchester City and Sheffield United demonstrated his talent and why Newcastle could not let him leave for a rival.

His ability to find the perfect pass from his own half has been well demonstrated for a number of years and teams are still unable to stop it as he possesses a rage and accuracy of passing that not many players have.