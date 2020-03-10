Burton Albion vs Bolton Wanderers preview: Points a rare commodity between two out of form sides

These two sides offered one of the most exciting games so far this season, when Burton Albion travelled to the University of Bolton Stadium back on New Years Day. In an enthralling fixture, the Brewers knocked in four goals, with Bolton Wanderers replying with three of their own. Bolton hold the worst record when it comes to an away trip. The Trotters have picked up just a solitary point from their travels this season. Burton are currently unbeaten in eight at home in Sky Bet League One.

Team news

Burton Albion:

Albion continue to suffer with absentees, as their defensive headache seems to have no end it sight. On-loan Chelsea defender Richard Nartey is unexpected to return for the fixture, as his treatment back in London continues. Conor Shaugnessey could return to the squad, after he missed Burton's 3-2 away loss to Lincoln City last Saturday.

The club will continue to be without on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara, as he serves the second of his six match ban from the FA for breaking FA Rule E3.

Bolton Wanderers:

The travelling Trotters will have to make decisions on several players in the build-up to kick-off on Tuesday evening. Manager Keith Hill will have to decide whether to place Remi Matthews, Jason Lowe and Daryl Murphy back into the squad following their injuries.

Managers thoughts

Speaking to the club's official website, Albion manager Nigel Clough is hoping that his side can bounce back quickly from their disappointing loss to Lincoln last time out:

“The biggest problem will be lifting players after the disappointment against Lincoln. We will do our best and Lincoln were the last team to beat us here back in December so we haven’t lost at home for a good while. There have been too many draws, but it would be nice to get a couple of wins now."

Clough touched on the problems at Bolton:

“It’s sad for the club and the supporters. But it just shows that there are so many clubs out there who are struggling for one reason or another. Relegation hurt us and hit us very hard and every club has to deal with that at some point – Bolton just didn’t do it very well. They were used to the Premier League and the money but, even then, they were in debt.”

In preview to the match, Bolton manager Keith Hill spoke to the clubs official YouTube channel:

"The way they [Burton] play it's quite free-spirited, they're nice and tidy, they go under the radar as a team.

"They're surviving. They're making steady progress, they're a good team to watch, good on the eye. It'll be a stern contest.

"Nigel and his team go about the process of winning football games in the right manner as far as I'm concerned."

Previous meetings:

The two sides have faced off just four times in history. Mainly due to them both spending most of their histories at different ends of the footballing pyramid. However, Burton's successful climb, is sadly contrasted by Bolton's demise and tumble down the leagues.

The first meeting was in a 2015 League Cup fixture. The Brewers travelled to Bolton and secured a 0-1 victory thanks to a late winner from Matty Palmer.

Since then, Albion have had the Lancashire side's number. The Brewers have won each fixture, including that aforementioned 3-4 win earlier this season.

Kick off is at 19:45 at the Pirelli Stadium