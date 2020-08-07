Nuno Espírito Santo: "We were brave but we should be better"

Nuno Espírito Santo is delighted that his side have progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but admits that they must perform better if they wish to advance further in the competition.

Raul Jiménez's eighth minute strike from the penalty spot turned out to be enough to beat Olympiacos 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate at Molineux in the second leg of the round of 16 tie.

"We suffered today"

Despite being very pleased with the result - one which sends them through to the quarter final of a European competition for the first time in 48 years, Nuno acknowledges that yesterday's encounter was by no means an easy ride.

The Wolves manager told BT Sports: "Today was a very tough game. They caused us too many troubles and problems. The boys worked hard but we suffered today.

"I think we started the game well, we were pressing good and having good possession. We allowed Olympiacos to play and in the second half they started better and we were not able to kill the game.

"They had a lot of chances, we needed the goalkeeper and today he did well for us."

"It is a big challenge"

Following yesterday's narrow victory the Wanderers are set to face Spanish outfit Sevilla in the quarter-finals on Tuesday August 11 after they earned a 2-0 victory on aggregate against Italian side Roma.

When commenting on how his team should prepare for the crucial tie that is taking place in only five days time, Nuno said: "The boys need to rest. They need to recover well.

"We fly to Germany and let's see how far we go. We have tough opponents in front of us.

"It is exciting to be in the last eight. We started before everybody against Crusaders. It is a tough period and Sevilla is a big team with big players and a good manager. It is a big challenge for us- let's challenge ourselves."

"We should be better"

Finally after the tie had been settled, Nuno spoke about what was said to his own players after the game when he mentioned: "I said today we were brave but we should be better.

"Let's get on the plane and make it worth all the effort we have been through. It was also for our fans- we miss them"

Even though Nuno had enjoyed another successful season in the Premier League, he will be hoping to end the season on a high with a European trophy - something that would also guarantee his side the chance to play in the Champions League next campaign.