How to Watch UEFA Women's Champions League 2020 on TV and Stream

The spotlight will soon be on the Basque Country as the final eight teams travel to San Sebastián and Bilbao for the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Football around the world has seen changes due to COVID-19 and one of those changes is the condensed format that has been chosen for UEFA competitions. All teams in one area for a single-leg knockout format, it's something that is new but has proved for an exciting spectacle in the men's Champions League and Europa League.

However, as is often the case with women's football, information on where fans will be able to view the ties has been sparse at best, with broadcast arrangements for Women's Champions League ties complicated. Here's all the information you need on how to watch each game:

The tournament gets underway on Friday, with the all-Spanish tie between Atleti and Barca a standout occasion at San Mamés.

For fans in the UK, BT Sport 3 will show the game, while CBS All Access has the rights for the United States.

Gol are showing the game in Spain, while Viaplay have the rights for the Nordic nations. ESPN will show the match in Brazil and Eleven Sport 2 in Portugal.

For all other countries, the game is available on BarcaTV+ and UEFA TV.

For those in the UK, the match is available to watch with Scottish Gaelic commentary on BBC Alba.

Wölfe TV will have coverage of the game, while Sport 1 are showing it in Germany and Viaplay have the rights for Scandinavia and Finland. Tv3 Sport will also be showing the game in Denmark, with Canal 11 the broadcaster for Portugal.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch it on CBS All Access as is the case with all other UWCL games, with UEFA TV showing the game in nations that do not already have an exclusive broadcaster.

England's only team left in the competition will be able to be watched on BT Sport one in the UK and Ireland.

For fans in France, the game is on BeIn Sport 1, while ViaPlay are showing it in the Nordic nations with TV3 Sport also showing it in Denmark.

The match will be available on Kayo Sport and BeIn Sport connect in Australia, with BeIn Sport also showing it in Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia, Turkey, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Brunei.

CBS All Access are showing the game in the United States while it is available in all other nations on UEFA TV.

Canal+ Sport will be showing the game in France, with Sport1 televising it in Germany.

BT Sport 2 will show the game in the UK and Ireland.

As with all other games, it is available to be viewed in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway on ViaPlay, with Tv3 Max showing it in Denmark.

Gol are showing the game in Spain, Canal 11 in Portugal and ESPN in Brazil.

CBS All Access are showing the game in the USA while it is available in all other nations on UEFA TV or via FCBayern.com.

Semi final 1 - 19:00 25/08

The first semi-final, between Glasgow City/Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid/Barcelona, will be shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK and Ireland.

CBS All Access are showing the game in the US, with Sport1 televising it in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

ViaPlay will be showing the game in Scandinavia, with the match available on UEFA TV in any other nations.

Semi final 2 - 19:00 26/08

The first semi-final, between Arsenal/PSG and Lyon/FC Bayern, will be shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK and Ireland.

CBS All Access are showing the game in the US, with Sport1 televising it in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

ViaPlay will be showing the game in Scandinavia, with the match available on UEFA TV in any other nations.

Final - 19:00 30/08

BT Sport 1 will show the final in the UK and Ireland.

ViaPlay will televise the game in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, with the match on CBS All Access in the US.

The rest of the world will be able to watch the match on UEFA TV.