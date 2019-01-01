on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
Glasgow City Football Club
Glasgow City Football Club

Football Team

Soccer

Glasgow City Football Club

1998 Glasgow

Formed by Laura Montgomery and Carol Anne Stewart in 1998, Glasgow City are the most successful team in Scottish Women's Football history. In their first season in existence, City won the Scottish Women's Football First Division, the first of 30 honours won by the club. They play their home games at Petershill Park in Springburn, in the North of Glasgow, wearing their distinctive orange shirts that are now recognised across the women's game. WSL...
Show more
News about

Glasgow City Football Club

A successful re-start for SWPL1 league leaders, Glasgow City&nbsp;(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Glasgow City 2-1 Hibernian and SWPL Round-Up

Stuart Mitchell

The SWPL1 and SWPL2 are back up and running for the second half of the season, after the Women's World Cup summer break, and it was a satisfying return for Glasgow City...