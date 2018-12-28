on VAVEL
Arsenal Women
Photo: Joerdeli Photography | Daniela Porcelli

Lisa Evans: I presumed I would play men's football

Matt Dawson

Speaking exclusively to VAVEL UK, Arsenal and Scotland's Lisa Evans talked about UEFA's #WePlayStrong initiative as well as giving her feelings about the 2018/19 season and upcoming World Cu...

