Chelsea turn to Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as Kepa replacement

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Chelsea have made Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan their top target to replace out of favour Kepa Arrizabalaga before the start of the new season.

Frank Lampard’s current No.1 was heavily criticised last term for a number of individual errors, occupying the worst save percentage in all of Europe’s top five leagues (54.5%) and conceding 10 more goals than PSxG expected.

Considering the record £71.5 million the club paid for Kepa just two-years ago, it’s easy to see why Chelsea are reluctant to make another huge investment in the same position, with the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Barcalona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen price-tags exceeding the goalkeeping budget.

Amongst the crisis, Lille’s Maignan has emerged as a cheaper alternative amidst Chelsea’s ongoing squad overhaul- with Transfermarkt valuing the ace at £16 million.

Maginan’s career to date

The French Guinian kept 13 clean sheets in 28 appearances for Les Dogues in Ligue 1 last season, conceding only 45 times.

Since graduating from academy in 2015, the 25-year-old has gone on to make 132 appearances for Lille and helped them to a second place finish in 2018/2019- winning the best goalkeeper award with 15 clean-sheets from 38 games.

Maignan faced the Blues in the Champions League twice last season, with Chelsea winning 2-1 in both meetings.

Likelihood of the move?

Before they can make their move however, Chelsea must first get Arrizabalaga off their books, which may prove to be easier said than done in today’s climate.

Plus, Lampard is likely to prioritise the proposed moves of Ben Chillwell, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva before making a move for the shot-stopper, who’s deals are all expected to be completed in the coming days [@angelomangiante]

The French outlet went on to add that Jose Mourinho is also interested in Maignan if the ageing Hugo Lloris (33) was to leave Tottenham this summer, but neither of the two London’s club have submitted an offer as of yet.

As for Lille, the clubs sporting director Luis Campos has already anticipated Maignan’s departure this summer and has lined up a move for Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier as a adequate replacement.

Alternatively, if their pursuit for Ruffier was to fall through, they have faith in promising French U19 international goalkeeper Luca Chevailer who is already at the club.