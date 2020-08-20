Five of Chelsea's best opening day games

With this upcoming Premier League season's fixture list finally being released by the FA, it's an apt time to look back on some of Chelsea's best opening day games in the Premier League.

Out of 28 top flight opening games, Chelsea have won 17 (60.7%) of them, and with our away fixture at Brighton to open this 31st top flight season for the Blues, they'll be looking to make it 18 of 29.

That being said, here are five of Chelsea's best results from opening day games in the Premier League.

Chelsea 4-0 Sunderland - 1999/2000

The start to the 1999/2000 was a good one for Chelsea as they demolished northern side Sunderland 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

A man of the match performance from Gus Poyet meant he put two past Thomas Sorensen, one a header, the other a sweet first-time volley following a cheeky chip from Italian Gianfranco Zola, who'd scored earlier in the game, in the 56th minute.

The game was finished off by Tore André Flo firing a header past the Sunderland goalkeeper after coming on as a substitute.

This win kicked off a successful season for Chelsea, becoming FA Cup winners as well as a 5th place finish in the Premier League meant qualification for the following season's UEFA Cup.

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool - 2003/04

A late winner from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gave Chelsea a winning start to their 2003/04 campaign with a rare win at Anfield, following a game full of drama.

It seemed to be Liverpool's game to lose as they dominated the opening possession, but Chelsea's quick counter caught them off guard - Juan Sebastian Veron firing a strike past Jerzy Dudek in the 24th minute.

The score would stay the same until the 76th minute when Michael Owen levelled following a controversial penalty. Chelsea had disputed the Liverpool throw-in that the foul eventually came from, when Wayne Bridge brought down El-Hadji Diouf.

Owen sent his first penalty horrendously wide but was allowed a retake due to goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini encroaching off his line. On the retake, Owen calmly slotted it home.

Only a late goal from Hasselbaink denied Liverpool a point, sliding away a nice finish from a Frank Lampard pass into Dudek's far corner.

Chelsea would eventually finish second with no domestic glory, but some would be on the horizon...

Chelsea 4-0 Portsmouth - 2008/09

Luiz Felipe Scolari's first game in charge of the Blues was a good one, taking all three points off of Portsmouth in the opening day of the league.

First half goals from Joe Cole, Nicolas Anelka and a Frank Lampard penalty gave Chelsea a 3-0 lead going into the break.

It was Deco with a 25-yard hit that gave Chelsea their deserved fourth, a great start to the season for the Blues.

Unfortunately for Scolari, he'd only last in the job until February, when he was replaced by Guus Hiddink. Hiddink would lead Chelsea to an FA Cup win, with them finishing 3rd in the league.

Chelsea 6-0 West Brom 2010/11

Arguably Chelsea's greatest opening day game came against the newly-promoted Baggies in 2010, with Didier Drogba scoring a hattrick to lead the Blues to a 6-0 win.

Florent Malouda scored an early chance after just 6 minutes, and got his second in added time towards the end of the game with an easy 6-yard tap in.

Drogba scored a great free kick on the stroke of the interval, and bagged two second half goals either side of a cool Lampard finish following some great build-up play from Nicolas Anelka and Ashley Cole.

The win was the biggest opening day win in Premier League history. Unfortunately for the Blues, they'd go without trophies, finishing 2nd in the league under Carlo Ancelotti, and only reaching the fourth round in the FA Cup.

Chelsea 3-0 Huddersfield - 2018/19

Chelsea beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 in Maurizio Sarri's first Premier League match as Chelsea manager.

The game's surprise scorer was Frenchman N'Golo Kante who rifled home a first-time volley from a Willian cross before Jorginho converted from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Pedro got the third goal, a nice finish following Eden Hazard's pass, who'd come off the bench. Kepa Arrizabalaga kept a clean sheet on his debut.

The season was up and down for Chelsea, but did finish on a high with a 4-1 win in the Europa League final over London rivals Arsenal, as well as finishing 3rd in the league.