On this day 24 years ago Paul Dickov joined City

The Flying Scotsman

Paul Dickov signed for the Blues on this day in 1996, he was a huge hit amongst the fans as his famous goal at the Old Wembley Stadium in the 5th minute of injury time in the second half saw the game go to extra time. A game which the Citizens went on to win on penalties as they secured promotion back into the first division.

Dickov was a fan favourite, with the hard working gritty determination you would find in your modern day Jaime Vardy, he would chase down defenders leaving one in on them. He was once described as Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand as one of the biggest 'Headaches' he has ever had to deal with. Dickov signed for the club from Arsenal after only registering 22 appearances in four full seasons with the London side.

An inspirational impact

With the club in a period of termoil Dickov signed during a real rough patch. In his first season he played under five managers, three full time bosses and two caretaker managers. In his second season he started out of the picture when it came to first team football but injuries to Uwe Rosler and Lee Bradbury saw the Livingston born striker finish top scorer with only nine goals. This saw City relegated into the third division. The 1999/200 season was his most influential where he scored 16 goals in all competitions including 'That goal' against Gillingham which was voted 'City's best ever goal' in a poll conducted by the club in 2005.

With the club back in the Premier League they signed Costa Rican international Paulo Wanchope which saw Dickov not involved as much as he would have liked, only playing 15 times as they where relegated back into the first division. His final season in his first stint was the 2001/2002 season where the Blues where once again promoted back to the Premier League, he left the club halfway through that season to join Leicester City.

The Return

In 2006 he returned to the blues but unfortunately it did not go to plan. He made only 16 appearances in his first season back at the club in May 2007 he was loaned out to Crystal Palace where he played nine games and failed to score. He returned to City following his half season loan at Palace and in January 2008 was sent out on loan to Blackpool scoring 6 times in 11 games. He returned after that loan spell and was sold back to Leicester. The Scottish front man affectionately known as 'The wasp' and 'The Pest' at City and Leicester will forever be loved by the Blues fans as many see his goal in that historic final alone for him to go down as a true club legend.