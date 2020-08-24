The three best Newcastle players to buy on Fantasy Premier League

After a quick turnaround, Fantasy Premier League is back for another season.

To those that are not familiar with FPL - it is a feature where you make a virtual team of real-life Premer League players, then compete against other people's teams, based on the stats of all the players in real games.

Fantasy Premier League works on a points-based system, where the big scores come in for goals, assists and clean sheets.

FPL players have a £100m budget to spend on a starting 11 and four substitutes.

This means you cannot go out and fill your squad with superstars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mané, as those players come at a hefty premium - meaning you have to budget your spending.

The tight budgeting aspect of FPL means you need to be smart with your money in a bid to top the table against whoever you are competing with.

Players who play for teams outside of the league's 'big six' are not to be overlooked, as there are some hidden gems that are significantly cheaper and better value than those that play for the top sides.

FPL is all about shrewd acquisitions and Newcastle United have those in an abundance.

Here are three Toon players that could take your FPL side to the top of the pile.

Allan Saint-Maximin, MID, £5.5m

Arguably Newcastle's best player last season, mercurial winger Allan Saint-Maximin is available for £5.5m on the Fantasy Premier League market.

The Frenchman managed 92 FPL points throughout the 19/20 season, despite only playing in 24 or 38 league games.

To say the 22-year-old is Newcastle's key outfield asset is an understatement, as almost all of The Magpies' attacking phases run directly through him.

At just £5.5m, Saint-Maximin is surely a player that has to be purchased in everyone's FPL team.

Martin Dubravka, GKP, £5m

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was voted the club's player of the season last time out and is available for £5m on the FPL market.

The Slovakian international made more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper last season, signifying his importance to the side.

Dubravka featured in all of Newcastle's 38 league games - meaning he is almost guaranteed to bag your Fantasy Premier League side regular points week in, week out.

There are only five goalkeepers that got more than Dubravka's 143 FPL points total last season (Rui Patricio, Dean Henderson, Kasper Schmeichel and Nick Pope) and they are all priced higher than Newcastle's number one - showing just what value for money Dubravka is.

Jamaal Lascelles, DEF, £4.5m

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles is available for just £4.5m on the Fantasy Premier League market.

The centre-back managed 73 FPL points last season, but did suffer with injury near the end of the campaign which significantly halted his haul.

When fit, the Englishman will be the first name on the team sheet due to his captaincy stature - guaranteeing points for your side every matchday.

Lascelles is a threat from set-pieces, meaning he has a great chance of getting points not just in the clean sheet tally, but the goals tally too.

£4.5m is a real snip for the 26-year-old, and you will struggle to find any better options at that price.

