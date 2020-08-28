Whites seal Greenwood signing

Leeds United have completed the signing of Sam Greenwood from fellow Premier League side Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

A prolific prodigy

The 19-year-old striker has signed a three-year contract at Elland Road, keeping him with the West Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2023.

Greenwood who can also play out wide as well as up front has a prolific goalscoring record as a youth international, scoring ten and assisting five goals for the Arsenal’s Under-18s side.

A professional contract followed for him last summer and he featured for the clubs Under 23s and trained with Mikel Arteta’s first team on occasions throughout the season.

Greenwood, who made his debut for Sunderland Under-18s at the age of 15-years-old, he has also been capped for England at youth team level where he has scored 12 goals in 14 games for the Under-17s, with whom he also played at the European Championships in 2019.

Leeds been chasing Greenwood for a while

Leeds United’s head of emerging talent Craig Dean has been a long-term admirer of the youngster and saw him as an important signing for the clubs Under-23s this summer. The deal is one of several signings that have either been completed or been in the pipeline, as Leeds look to strengthen their academy which has received their Category 1 status ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Greenwood becomes the fifth youngster to have joined Leeds this summer following the arrivals of Charlie Allen from Linfield, Cody Drameh from Fulham, Joe Gelhardt from Wigan and youth keeper Dani van den Heuvel from Ajax.



Arsenal released a statement on www.arsenal.com saying: "Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Sam for his contribution during his time with us and wish him all the best at Leeds United.



"The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."