2020/21 Championship preview: Predictions and players to look out for

The most unpredictable league in the world restarts again soon and here at VAVEL UK, we take a look at what may be of interest to you for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Players to watch

The first player on my list in young Norwich striker Adam Idah. The Republic of Ireland international has appeared on a couple occasions for the Norwich City first team, most noticeably in the FA Cup against Preston North End where he grabbed a hat-trick.

He is quick, strong and has all the attributes to become a top Championship striker, if he is given the chance. The likes of Teemu Pukki and new signing Jordan Hugill could make it difficult for him to find a starting place in the team, though.

Embed from Getty Images

The next player on our list is Jamal Lowe. The winger recently joined Swansea City from relegated Wigan Athletic, he managed to notch six goals for the Latics last term and was a constant threat throughout the season.

Steve Cooper will be hoping he can add to Swansea's already exciting attack of Andre Ayew and Bersant Celina.

The final player on to look out for is Rob Dickie. The centre-back recently made the switch from Oxford United to Queens Park Rangers and comes in high regard after a few other clubs such as Championship rivals Derby County were sniffing round the defender.

Dickie was a solid fixture in the Oxford team that made the League One play-offs last term, although they fell short in the final against Wycombe Wanderers. He is comfortable on the ball and will offer QPR a different option at the back with the chance to become a team who builds out from the back.

Predictions

We could well be in for another whirlwind season in the Championship and we may see a few unexpected teams find their way a little higher up the table than expected.

Middlesbrough have had a full pre-season under Neil Warnock, who will do what he does with most teams and make them defensively sound and hard to beat, the addition of Grant Hall from QPR is a solid addition to the Boro backline. They could quite easily find themselves in the mix for a top six finish.

Embed from Getty Images

Barnsley may have got a lucky escape last term but Gerhard Struber has got the side playing exciting football and with the talent in the squad, they should comfortably find themselves in mid-table come the end of the season.

Each of Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich will all be looking for an immediate bounce back to the Premier League, but with important players leaving each club, they may find the bounce rather difficult.

Finally we have the relegation candidates to deal with, the new boys Wycombe, Coventry City and Rotherham will all be looking to keep themselves in the league for at least the first season, this may well be aided by the -12 point deduction handed to Sheffield Wednesday, which could mean only two relegation spots to fill, if Wednesday don't hit the ground running.

So, the three teams who we think could could find themselves in trouble and be relegated are Wycombe, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday. Mark Robins has done fantastically well at Coventry and has made some shrewd additions to his squad, meaning they have a good chance of keeping themselves in the Championship for at least another season.