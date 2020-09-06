Newcastle United sign Jamal Lewis from Norwich City

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis.

Lewis has signed a five-year contract which will keep him on Tyneside until 2025.

The 22-year-old is head coach Steve Bruce's third summer arrival of the week after former Bournemouth pair Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson also joined the club.

Newcastle and Norwich agreed a £15 million fee plus add ons for Lewis, a player who was subject to a £10 million by Liverpool last month.

This move to Newcastle means Lewis will have the opportunity to play Premier League football again after his Norwich side were relegated back to the Championship last season.

Lewis featured in 28 Premier League games for Norwich, in a breakthrough top-flight season for the 22-year-old.

The Northern Irish international scored the winner for The Canaries against Leicester last season, which was his first and only Premier League goal to date.

The Luton born defender has 12 senior caps for Northern Ireland, where he has picked up a single assist along the way.

Lewis was withdrawn from manager Ian Baraclough's side on the day of their Nations League tie against Norway to travel from Belfast to Tyneside to complete his move.

Lewis' main rival will be Paul Dummett in the left-back department for a spot in the Newcastle starting line-up.

The 22-year-old's arrival has come at a crucial time for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who was desperate to sign a left-sided defender before Saturday’s season opener at the London Stadium against West Ham.

Embed from Getty Images

Lewis: ‘I'm delighted to be here'

Jamal Lewis said: "It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I'm delighted to be here now.

"Newcastle's such a great club with such history and I knew it was an opportunity I would love to take with both hands."

Embed from Getty Images

Bruce: ‘I hope he is a Newcastle United full-back for years to come'

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said: "Jamal is a very exciting prospect.

"I watched him flourish in the Championship two years ago and he made a real fist of it in the Premier League last season.

"He is only 22 years old and has a wonderful future ahead of him so I hope he is a Newcastle United full-back for years to come.

"It's been a great week for us with incoming players. We have had to be patient but these players improve us, which is key."

Embed from Getty Images