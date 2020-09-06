Newcastle United confirm Ryan Fraser signing

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Ryan Fraser on a free transfer.

Fraser has signed a five-year contract which will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

The Scottish international left Bournemouth this summer after being at the club for five years.

The 26-year-old is Newcastle's fourth signing of the transfer window and arrives shortly after his former Bournemouth teammate Callum Wilson, who also completed his move to The Magpies today.

Crystal Palace were the main rivals to Fraser's signature, but with the appeal of playing alongside Wilson, combined with the player wanting to be closer to his family in Aberdeen - it made a move to the North East the most attractive option on the table.

Fraser has played in 120 Premier League games, scoring 16 and assisting 29 from the left-wing, which is his natural position.

For Scotland, Fraser has played in 11 matches, scoring one goal while assisting a further seven.

The 26-year-old winger will be competing alongside the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu for a starting spot on the left-hand side in head coach Steve Bruce's team.

Fraser has arrived in time to feature for The Magpies against West Ham on the opening day of the 2020/21 season.

Fraser: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing for it’

Ryan Fraser said: "I'm absolutely buzzing for it - I came down to see the place the other day and it was all just good things; the manager, the place, the fans, the messages I've been getting.

"It was just a no-brainer, really, to play in such a big stadium with such passionate fans, and being back up in the north again is big as well.

"So I'm really looking forward to it and I just can't wait to show everyone what I can do, help the team and help us get back to where we belong."

Bruce: ‘We have held off big competition to get his signature’

Toon boss Steve Bruce said: "I'm delighted to bring Ryan to Newcastle United.

"We have held off big competition to get his signature and that says a lot about what this club has to offer.

"His ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I'm looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt.

"He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season."

