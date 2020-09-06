Leeds United 3-1 Pacos de Ferreira: Whites end pre-season with a win

Leeds United secured a win in their final pre-season friendly ahead of their Premier League campaign, beating Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira 3-1 at Thorp Arch.

Goals from Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa helped the Whites come from 1-0 down to beat the Beavers in their final warm-up game - ahead of their return to the Premier League next Saturday.

Story of the game

Leeds had the game's first chance after 8 minutes when Patrick Bamford collected the ball and drove up field and forced Jordi into a good save from distance, before a corner from Barry Douglas was headed just wide by Oliver Casey.

Leeds continued to press when Douglas’ cross was punched clear by Jordi, it fell to Tyler Roberts whose effort couldn’t be directed on target.

Pacos de Ferreira then had their first chance of the game, Martin Calderon’s cross was met by Silva who could only send his header wide of target.

The Whites got back on the front foot soon after, Jack Harrison worked room for an effort on goal, only for him to scuff his attempt wide from the edge of the area, before a brilliant cross from Harrison saw Maracas clear into the path of Roberts who forces Jordi into a superb stop.

Pacos de Ferreira then broke forward again soon after, Douglas Tanque went through on goal, only for Casey to get back and make a superb block to deny his effort. Three minutes later and the visitors took the lead against the run of play.

Joao Amaral got into the penalty area and played a lovely low pass across the face of goal and Silva was on hand to tap home to give the Portuguese side the lead.

The lead didn’t last long however, the Whites won a free-kick on the right flank, Douglas whipped in a lovely ball and Struijk directed his header beyond Jordi to bring Leeds back into the game with a deserved goal.

A bright start for Leeds after the break, Costa sent Luke Ayling to the byline and his cut back found Harrison but he was crowded out before he could get a strike away.

Leeds had a goal disallowed as Ayling sent Jamie Shackleton to the byline, his cut back was converted by Bamford but Shackleton was flagged offside.

Fortunately, Leeds took the lead for the first time in the game soon after.

Bamford played the ball to the edge of the area, a neat dummy from Costa allowed Hernandez to fire brilliantly into the top corner of the net, 2-1 to the Whites.

With 13 minutes to go, Leeds got a third, Bamford provided a lovely ball over the top that allowed Costa through on goal, he converted the chance to extend Leeds’ lead to 3-1.

With three minutes remaining, Ian Poveda found Robbie Gotts but his effort was well saved by Jordi.

Pacos de Ferreira had the game's last chance when a free-kick from Bruno Costa struck the Leeds wall but the referee brought the game to a close instantly after.

Takeaways

Whites impressive in final pre-season game ahead of Premier League Campaign

The Whites’ display was very impressive as they showed some great character to bounce back from being 1-0 down. Potentially significantly the goal came against the run of play to make sure they ended pre-season with a positive result.

Heading into the Premier League this was the test that the club wanted, a top flight Portuguese outfit coming to town and producing some good moments. More importantly, Marcelo Bielsa would have been delighted with how his side fought back to earn victory, despite missing a few of his key players due to international duty.

Minutes in the tank for fringe players

A few fringe players such as Gotts, Charlie Cresswell, Leif Davis and Oliver Casey pulled on the shirt and got a run out. All of which have been rumoured to be spending time away from Elland Road on loan, with game time in the first team looking to be unlikely now the club are in the Premier League.

Gotts has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town meaning he would be linking with former Under-23s head coach Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard took charge of the Terriers in July and with Gotts knowing the style of play that Corberan likes to impose, he could fit into the system quite comfortably.

Stand-out player

Helder Costa showed some real threat going forward and he looked to cause problems for the opposition on numerous occasions going down either flank.

The Portuguese international showed some neat touches on the ball and took his goal well. No doubt he will prove a good signing this summer ahead of what promises to be an exciting Premier League campaign.

Teams

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Casey, Davis, Douglas, Struijk, Roberts, Hernandez, Shackleton, Harrison, Bamford.

Substitutes: Caprile, Poveda, H Costa, Gotts, Jenkins, Cresswell.

Pacos de Ferreira: Jordi, Uliton, Marcelo, Maracas, Rocha, Calderon, Carlos, Amaral, Ferreira, Tanque, Silva.

Substitutes: Michael, B Costa, Adriano, Martrelo, Diaby, Marques, Pedro, Matchoi, Mota, Ribeiro.