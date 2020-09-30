Coventry City v Bournemouth Preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted line-ups, how to watch

Coventry City play hosts to AFC Bournemouth on Friday 2nd October in the EFL Championship, with both sides looking to add to their solid starts.

Team news

City will be without Julien Dacosta, Wes Jobello and captain Liam Kelly. They will of course also be missing Jodi Jones, who has an ACL injury.

For Bournemouth there are a few late calls to be made. David Brooks has been off this week's training due to a virus, however the Welshman's COVID-19 test came back negative, meaning the club are monitoring the situation closely. Mark Travers was due to report to training today and the club are hopeful he will play apart in the match.

Junior Stanislas is also 50/50 and if he is not involved this week, he will be after the international break.

Predicted line-ups

Coventry City: Marosi, Hyam, McFadzean, Ostigard, Dabo, Hamer, Sheaf, Shipley, Allen O'Hare, Godden

Bournemouth: Begovic, Cook, Mepham, Kelly, Smith, Lerma, Gosling, Stacey, Brooks, Solanke.

One to watch

Coventry's one to watch isn't an exciting attacking star but a solid defensive option, Leo Ositgard put in a man of the match performance against Barnsley and will need to do the same this week in order for The Sky Blues to earn three points. There is a chance he may not start but it would need a good reason, against a former Premier League side Mark Robins will need his best defenders and Ostigard is definitely one of them.

For the visitors it's definitely their striker, Dominic Solanke. He has scored one in four so far this season. Last season he, alongside the whole Bournemouth side, struggled for goals. However, in the Championship he will have the chance to flourish and grow as a player. The Cherries need a talisman this season and Solanke looks like he could fit that role well and will challenge City's defence this Friday.

Previous meetings

The two sides have met 49 times with The Sky Blues winning 23 times, The Cherries winning 16 times and the sides have drawing 10 times. You have to go back to 2013 to see the last result between these two sides when City won 2-0 in a League One fixture.

Where to watch

For viewers in the UK the game is live on Sky Sports from 7:30pm.