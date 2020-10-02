Plymouth Argyle sign Tyrese Fornah

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe made his 11th signing of the transfer window on Friday, announcing promising Nottingham Forest prospect Tyrese Fornah on a season long loan.

Fornah's career so far

Fornah started his football career at Brighton and Hove Albion before signing for Forest’s academy in 2018.

The youngster made his competitive debut in January 2020, coming off the bench in the Reds’ FA Cup third round clash against Premier League Chelsea.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Portuguese LigaPro side Casa Pia where he made four starts and one substitute appearance.

Described by the club as “a combative and energetic player”, Fornah primarily plays a more defensive role in midfield but can operate higher up if called upon.

The fans' reactions

The midfielder is highly rated by Nottingham Forest fans.

He’s trained a lot with the first team and one of the youngsters that looks most promising. Strong and can pass, plays defensive midfield. — Jarvalho (@Jarv48875221) October 2, 2020

Centre mid, young but will look at home in league one, probably expect him to be in our squad next year... — Alex (@AO1865) October 2, 2020

Members of the Green Army, however, were slightly confused at the signing, fearing a long term injury to midfielder Lewis Macleod.

Anyone else worried a midfielder is now injured? As can’t work out why else we’d sign another midfielder, hoping it’s not Lewis out #pafc — Zak Brown (@zakbrownz) October 2, 2020

Fornah's thoughts

Tyrese spoke to the club about the move late on Friday.

"I am really delighted because it gives me a whole year to showcase my abilities.

"The style of play suits me down to the ground because the manager tries to play out of the back four. I am a holding midfielder so my job is to get on the ball, recieve it and play forward.

"I like to be brave, get on the ball, penetrate teams with my passing or dribble forward with the ball.

"I have high ambitions and first of all I need to perform here.

"My goal is to get Plymouth back into the Championship because that is where they should be."

Fornah's future

Fornah is available for Saturday’s fixture, where the travelling Pilgrims look to extend their League One unbeaten run away at Hull City.

Lowe’s latest summer signing claims squad number 18 for the upcoming season.