Disappointing window for the Clarets

It was a relatively underwhelming transfer window for Burnley. Both the fans and Sean Dyche wanted more to be done.

Will Norris and Dale Stephens were the only two first team signings made by the club, many fans believe this just isn't enough to improve the squad.

So Little Spending

It was reported by some that Burnley spent £0m this summer, that is just not true. Stephens signed for £1m rising to £2.5m. Now that's not much more then reported £0m and that is the problem.

Owner Mike Garlick has done an amazing job helping the club grow from a yo-yo side to a Premier League mainstay, however this could be as far as he can take the club. The reason for the clubs recent climb and success is due to their financial security. Garlick and his board members, who reportedly don't take a wage, have done brilliantly to keep the club away from any debt or financial struggles.

However, it has now become clear why, though very little spending in the transfer window. Burnley's record signing is £15m for Ben Gibson and the club rarely spends above £10m in a single window. This has worked in the past with securing mid-table Premier League football but the club is worth more now and the players, coaches and fans want more.

The Clarets are in a difficult position now and this summer meant a lot, with two possible outcomes. The first is the club strengthened, they would have signed players and looked to have taken that next step and possibly go for Europa League again and if this all failed they would have remained a mid-table side.

The second outcome is very different and now unfortunately much more likely. This is that club fail to make significant signings and end up getting caught up in a relegation battle that could see them go down. The fear of this happening is heightened ten fold by the thought of Dyche leaving, which would be catastrophic.

Ratings

With that being said, let's rate the two signings Burnley have made.

Dale Stephens 6/10 - Although it's not the most exciting signing, this deal does make sense. It is a short fix to Jack Cork's injury problem. It also allows the club to grow Brownhill into a key player. The former Bristol City midfielder can be played both out on the right with Stephens in the middle or in the centre alongside Stephens or Ashley Westwood. Stephens will get minutes and provide depth for the central-midfield position, which is only a good thing.

Will Norris 3/10 - This signing really doesn't make sense. Dyche likes to have three keepers ready at his disposal. We saw this when Tom Heaton, Joe Hart and Nick Pope were all at the club. However, it would make more sense to have Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and young Lukas Jensen as the three keepers and build for the future rather than having a 27-year-old keeper being the clubs second or third choice keeper.