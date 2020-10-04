Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley: Magpies secure first home victory

Burnley suffered another loss making it three from three as they fell short to Newcastle United at St James' Park, losing 3-1.

Sean Dyche's side came here on the back of two defeats against Leicester City and Southampton and fell to the same fate against Steve Bruce's men. Newcastle had one of each, with a win, a draw and a loss to their name before this fixture.

Story of the game

Just under 15 minutes into the game Newcastle grabbed the opener when Allan Saint-Maximin sent three defenders the wrong way, before striking it low past Nick Pope from the edge of the box.

The Magpies went close again when new signing Callum Wilson fizzed a header just wide of the mark.

The Clarets looked like they had equalised through Ashley Barnes who put the ball in the back of the net. However, he was flagged for offside and it wasn't given.

As the half-time whistle was blown it looked like Newcastle had a strong foothold of the game with Burnley not really challenging the backline.

However, it was Burnley and Chris Wood who had the first chance of the second half. The strike partnership linked up well as Barnes found Wood with a lifted cross. The New Zealand international headed with power to Karl Darlow's near post, forcing a superb save form the Magpies keeper.

Burnley capped off this period of pressure with a goal when Ashley Westwood struck a beautiful volley into the far corner.

The Clarets had equalised on the hour mark, however the joy was short lived as Wilson grabbed Newcastle's second, Saint-Maximin again caused problems as he burst down the right and played a a great low cross across the box to Wilson, who tapped it home.

Newcastle added to the lead with a penalty conversion from Wilson, putting the game to bed. The spot kick was awarded after a shocking mistake from Pope lead to him brining down Ryan Fraser blatantly.

Wilson converted it and rounded of the game. The final score line read Newcastle 3-1 Burnley.

Take away

The penalty

Pope has consistently been backed by many Burnley fans for the England no.1 spot. However, after yesterdays performance many other may have their doubts. The first goal could have been dealt with better, from the replays it showed Pope got a hand to the ball and pushed into the net, a mistake you wouldn't expect from Pope.

The second and more important mistake was the penalty incident. In all fairness the pass back to him was short but a poor touch by Pope gifted the ball on a plate to Fraser, forcing Pope to lunge at the attacker and bring him down. You could blame it on the pass, the heavy ground or the wet ball but in truth it was poor from Burnley's no.1.

Off the pitch issues

Sean Dyche made it very clear in his post-match interview on the pitch that there were issues higher up then him at the club. The annoyance at the lack of backing is no secret to the footballing world. In fact Dyche said "the whole world" knows what the board need to do. The comments got even worse for Burnley fans as Dyche made it clear that the club must work with the group they've got, hinting that no more signings will be made. The issues are leaking onto the pitch as well and must be affecting the dressing room as the squad look depleted and out classed in their first three games.

Man of the match

There are two players that could take this accolade from the game, Wilson for his goals or Saint Maximin for his overall performance. The french winger gets it for his importance to Newcastle's attacks. Every time the ball was on their right hand side the Magpies could rely on him to create a goal scoring opportunity.

His stats show his performance too, he made 19 accurate passes, giving him a 90% pass success rate. He made three key passes, including the assist for Wilson's first. He completed five duels and won five fouls showing how difficult he was for Charlie Taylor.

Line ups

Newcastle: Darlow, Krafth, Shar (Manquillo 55'), Fernandez, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Joelinton (Longstaff 90'), Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73'), Wilson.

Unused Subs: Gillespie, Almiron, Carroll, Murphy

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens (Gudmundsson 68'), Barnes (Vydra 77'), Wood.

Unused Subs: Peacocck-Farrell, Pieters, Dunne, Benson, Brady.