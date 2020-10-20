Millwall 2-0 Luton Town: Lions run out winners over Hatters

Millwall continued their impressive start to the season after a comprehensive victory over Luton Town at The Den. Luton were made to rue a number of missed opportunities but Millwall ran out deserved winners and Connor Mahoney's emphatic solo goal was the icing on the cake for The Lions.

Story of the match

Millwall started the game the brighter side and almost took the lead in the eighth minute when Mason Bennett’s incredible first-touch pass fed in Ryan Leonard, but his shot fizzed past the post.

Luton's first attack came after a quarter of an hour, when Luke Berry's cutback after a clever short corner set up Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, but his powerful effort flew over the bar.

The home side then went close twice to taking the lead, firstly with Matty Smith's header hitting the post and Jed Wallace's volley well saved by Simon Sluga.

The quality of football lacked from both sides as they tried to press each other with patient attacks, but neither side had the quality to make it count in the final third of the pitch.

However, it was Millwall who took the lead in controversial circumstances in first half injury time. A cross to the back post found Smith while tugging on Jordan Clark's shirt before hitting his header against Martin Cranie who was helpless in preventing the own goal.

In the second half, The Hatters were denied a clear penalty after Danny Hylton was clearly pushed in the back by Jake Cooper. Referee Tony Harrington waved away the protests, but replays showed a crystal clear foul.

On the hour mark, Luton won a free kick after Kazenga LuaLua was pulled back by Ryan Woods as he burst past. Joe Morrell collected the short free kick and tried his luck from 30 yards, but his effort went just wide of the target.

Another long range effort from Luton Town offered hope for a revival as LuaLua went close from long range, but against the run of play Millwall scored a second. Connor Mahoney's mazy run took him past three Luton players to the corner of the 18 yard box, before firing a low shot in off the far post.

Luton tried to muster a late comeback but Cranie's close range effort from Glen Rea's knocked down was well saved by The Lions' goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Stand out players

Millwall's Connor Mahoney was given the official man of the match award and it's hard to argue with that. He was a constant threat to Luton on the left wing and ran them ragged with a ruthless display. He took goal well and never stopped running before being substituted in the 85th minute.

Mason Bennett was also a nuisance to the Hatter's defence and linked up well with Matty Smith up front. For Luton, LuaLua and Jordan Clark looked lively but Luton will struggle if they don't turn their chances into goals.

Teams

Millwall: Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace, J. Wallace, Leonard, Woods, Mahoney, Bennett, Smith

Subs: Fielding, Williams, Thompson, Bradshaw, Zohore, Malone, Pearce

Luton: Sluga, Cranie, Pearson, Bradley, Norrington-Davies, Rea, Clark, Berry, Ruddock, LuaLua, Hylton

Subs: Shea, Tunnicliffe, Cornick, Lee, Moncur, Lockyer, Morrell