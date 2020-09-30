Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United preview: Team news, predicted line-ups, one to watch, how to watch

After a dramatic finish to Saturday's Premier League fixture, Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking for revenge against Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Whilst the teams are likely to be much changed, the match is poised to be just as hotly-contested as squad players are given the opportunity to shine on the big occasion and stake their claim for a regular first team spot.

Team news

Seagulls boss Graham Potter is set to name a similar team that saw off Preston North End in Round Three as he looks to give the younger players the opportunity to shine on the big stage. That comes after Potter confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister would be fit and available for the game at the AMEX Stadium having missed out on the weekend.

The game will come too early for Jose Izquierdo, who’s been back in training, whilst Davy Propper could miss out and will be assessed before kick-off. Yves Bissouma serves the last of his three-game suspension.

After shuffling his pack for the win at Luton Town in the previous round, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to adopt a similar approach for the Fourth Round tie, with the visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford at the weekend looming large.

Club captain Harry Maguire is the only man to start all of the Red Devils’ games this term, and that looks set to continue with Eric Bailly likely to come in alongside him in defence.

Predicted Line-ups

Brighton & Hove Albion: Steele; Veltman, Burn, Dunk, Bernardo; Jahanbakhsh, Gross, Sanders, Propper, Mac Allister; Gyokeres. Subs: Sanchez (GK), Cochrane, March, Gwargis, Trossard, Lallana, Maupay.

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Williams; Mata, Lingard, Fred, Matic, van de Beek; Ighalo. Subs: Grant (GK), Dalot, Rashford, Greenwood, Fernandes, Mengi, James.

Ones to watch

After opening his senior account in the previous round, striker Viktor Gyokeres will be looking to make the most of his chance for the Seagulls against big-name opposition.

And Potter recognises that his less experienced players will want to use the occasion as a springboard for more regular first team action. “They will be looking to try to be positive and to hope that it’s an experience that can either kick-start their career or give them some confidence for whatever their future holds,” the Seagulls boss said.

Donny van de Beek is set to start behind Odion Ighalo and will be looking to impress once again. The summer signing from Ajax is yet to start a Premier League game, but has already found the net from the bench for United against Crystal Palace.

“It’s an opportunity for game-time,” said Solskjaer when asked about his team selection. “We need to build up the squad for a long season ahead and, of course, it’s an opportunity for individuals to impress.”

Head to head

The two teams do battle for the second time in four days after an unforgettable Premier League clash on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes kept his cool from the spot as Man. United scored a controversial penalty in the 10th minute of added time to steal all three points with a 3-2 win.

Referee Chris Kavanagh awarded United a penalty with intervention from VAR, despite having already blown for full time as Neal Maupay was penalised for handball.

And Fernandes duly converted to leave the Seagulls heartbroken having deservedly equalised in the fifth minute of added time through Solly March.

Maupay had put the Seagulls ahead from the penalty spot, before an own goal from Lewis Dunk saw the scores level at half-time. A great strike from Marcus Rashford put United ahead early in the second half, but Brighton pushed and pushed to get level – hitting the woodwork five times before it looked like they got a point through March’s header in added time.

Where to watch

The game is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event – kick off is 7:45PM at the AMEX Stadium.