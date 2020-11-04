Analysis: How will Leicester City look to beat SC Braga?

Leicester City are flying high this season, and will look to continue their impressive form on Thursday when they welcome Portugal's SC Braga to the King Power Stadium in a top of the table clash in Group G of the Europa League.

After a small blip of back-to-back defeats against West Ham United and Aston Villa, the Foxes have been unstoppable - winning every game since then - including their opening two Europa League game against Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens.

Thursday night will present a Braga outfit who on paper, will be Leicester's toughest opponent so far, and with both sides equal on points (six), the full-time result could have a big say in which team finishes top of the group.

Contain the Braga attack

Goals have been a recurring theme in Carlos Carvalhal's side's first two games, beating Athens 3-0 at home and winning 2-1 away in Ukraine against Zorya.

Two of the goals have come from front-man Paulinho who is building on his excellent campaign in front goal last season where he found the net 23 times. The 27-year-old's all-round ability to time his runs to perfection whilst also being a threat in the air will make him deadly to the Leicester backline.

Paulinho's attacking partners Ricardo Horta and youngster Galeno will also be dangers, with Horta becoming Braga's second all-time top scorer in Europe last season after six of his 24 goals came in the competition last year.

The first goalscorer on match day one Galeno will be the main source of creativity in the Portuguese side. The talented forward registered six assists last season - the highest in the Europa League last year.

Tasked with the role of replacing former Leicester target Francisco Trincao, who departed for Barcelona this summer, the Brazilian will look to get into one-on-one situations against the Leicester defence where he thrives best and add to his four goal contributions he's already made so far this season.

Get the ball to Cengiz Under

He may have only made one start since his summer arrival so far, but Cengiz Under has excited fans with what they have seen and from his last three games, has seemingly developed a connection with Jamie Vardy, setting up goals for the talisman in two of those last three matches.

The Turkey international is expected to start in the East Midlands on Thursday night and due to the ongoing injuries in and amongst the Foxes camp, will either sit just behind Vardy in the tried and tested 3-4-2-1 formation that has worked wonders in wins against Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United or play out wide.

Vavel have previously suggested that Under could operate as an inverted winger should Leicester choose to go with their usual 4-1-4-1 formation, and with the 23-year-old able to cut in onto his stronger left-foot from the right-hand side, is likely to cause several headaches in the Braga defence with his ability to create chances and even find his first goal in Leicester colours.

Rotate where possible

Problems in the injury department mean that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers can't chop and change his squad as much as he may have wanted to, but with Leicester on a strong run of form, rotation is expected to be kept to a minimum despite a tough fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers just three days later.

Monday night's back five of Marc Albrighton, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Christian Fuchs and Luke Thomas may see one change, with Fuchs or Thomas likely to drop out for Wes Morgan, whilst we could also see Hamza Choudhury return to the starting 11 following his goalscoring performance in Athens last week.

Kelechi Iheanacho and the likes of Ayoze Perez are unlikely to start given the form of others in their position, however Rodgers will likely call upon them off the bench to keep legs fresh and provide a new burst of energy into the team.