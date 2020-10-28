AEK Athens v Leicester City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Leicester City face Greek side AEK Athens in their first away game of their Europa League campaign.

Following last week's impressive 3-0 victory over Zorya Luhansk, the Foxes travel to the Greek capital looking to maintain their 100% record in Europe so far.

The victory over Zorya was Brendan Rodgers' side's first victory since their 5-2 victory at Manchester City. The trip to Greece comes four days after their first victory at Arsenal since 1973.

Their opponents, AEK Athens, sit fourth in the Super League, three points off Aris Thessaloniki in top spot.

Sunday's 1-0 away win at PAS Giannina was Massimo Carrera side's first victory in three games, where they were defeated by Atromitos and Braga.

Team News

After coming off the bench to grab the winner at the Emirates, Jamie Vardy is set to return to the starting XI after missing the previous three games.

Elsewhere, Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi (both groin) all remain out.

For the hosts, Andre Simoes (thigh), Damian Symanski (Achilles) and Levi Garcia (hamstring) are all out.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin; Choudhury, Maddison; Under, Iheanacho, Barnes.

AEK Athens: Tsintotas; Svarnasm, Chgrynskiy, Nedelcearu, Lopes; Vasilantonopo, Krsticic, Shakov, Mantalos; Oliveira, Ansarifad.

Who are AEK Athens?

Formed in 1924, AEK play at the Athens Olympic Stadium, a 69,618 capacity stadium and are nicknamed Enosis (Union).

They have appeared several times in Europe and are the most successful Greek club in terms of achievement. In 1977, they reached the semi-finals of the then-UEFA Cup.

Last season, they finished third in the top division of Greece and were defeated 1-0 by Olympiacos in the Greek Cup. In this competition, they were knocked out on away goals by Trabzonspor in the play-offs.

This summer they brought in 11 players, including Bright Enobakhare on a free from Wolves.

In their ranks, they have Nelson Oliveira (former-Reading, Norwich and Nottingham Forest striker), Chygrynskiy (who played 12 games for FC Barcelona in 2009) and Emanuel Insua (who played for Granada and Udinese).

Ones to Watch

Cengiz Under: Leicester City

Despite moving to the Foxes a while ago, Sunday's assist for Vardy's goal was his first contribution for his new club, showing what he can really do.

The Turkish international could be handed his first start by Rodgers and he will be hoping to use his previous European football experience to help aid his side earning maximum points.

Karim Ansarifard: AEK Athens

Following his move from Qatari side Al-Salilya this summer, Ansarifard provides a bundle of experience for Thursday's opponents.

His injury-time winner in the play-off against Wolfsburg instantly won the fans over. Like Oliveira, Ansarifard played for Forest, after playing for Panionios and Olympiacos.

What Brendan Rodgers has said

The Foxes travelled down to Greece on Wednesday, with Rodgers and Kasper Schmeichel addressing the media.

Speaking to LCFC.com, the Northern Irishman confirmed that Vardy is available for selection: "He's a world-class striker. He's travelled and available to play, if selected."

Rodgers also discussed the Europa League and his intentions for this season: "We see [the Europa League] as a very important competition.

"Obviously, we have a number of injuries, but all the players who are fit and available have all travelled."

How to watch

The game kicks off at 17:55 BST on Thursday 28th October and is available to watch on BT Sport ESPN HD.