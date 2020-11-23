Leyton Orient vs Bradford City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Stuart McCall's Bradford City will next travel to London with the hopes of bouncing back immediately from an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Salford City last weekend.

Their opponents, Leyton Orient, are hoping to pick up consecutive wins at Brisbane Road, having just demolished Harrogate Town a few days prior. The O's picked up their first win in five on Saturday, a rut which saw them slip to 11th in the table, and will be targeting three points over a fragile Bradford side.

Ross Embleton will be backing star man Danny Johnson, who picked up a hattrick against Harrogate and has looked to have found his touch.

Meanwhile with the Bantams, McCall is facing pressure and backlash from the fanbase, and will be looking to squash any doubters calling for his head after the Salford game.

Team news

The home side appear to have a fully fit squad, with no real injuries dampening their starting eleven.

Johnson is expected to start as the league's second top scorer, whilst former Bradford scapegoat Josh Wright is available for selection against his former team.

Bradford on the other hand are struggling with injuries, with Lee Novak (calf) and Callum Cooke absent, whilst Kurtis Guthrie looks unlikely to be back in the squad, but should be nearing his return.

However, City will be bolstered by the potential return of Bryce Hossanah, Billy Clarke and Reece Staunton, who could all be returning from short stints out. Zeli Ismail is also slowly regaining fitness, having featured on the bench in Saturday's defeat.

Predicted lineups

Leyton Orient:

Vigouroux; Ling, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, McAnuff, Cisse, Kyprianou, Wilkinson, Johnson, Brophy

Bradford City:

O'Donnell; A O'Connor, P O'Connor, Staunton, Wood, Hossanah, Watt, Pritchard, Evans, Samuels, Clarke

Ones to watch

​​​​​​​Danny Johnson

The 27 year old has had a scintillating start to the season, having netted nine goals in thirteen games and boasting as the league's second top scorer, only behind a rampant Paul Mullin.

Johnson's in red hot form, having struck a hattrick on Saturday against Harrogate and when given the service he looks frightening- a very capable goal scorer against a Bradford defence who have conceded five goals in their last two games.

Elliot Watt

With it being uncertain whether Clarke is back in the squad, Elliot Watt is one to watch. The young midfielder signed for an undisclosed fee from Wolves in the Summer, and has proved the midfield general.

A box to box midfielder, Watt has shown determination and grit to intercept the play and transition from defence to attack, even without his midfield partner Cooke he looks comfortable. Sitting behind a potential duo of Gareth Evans and Harry Pritchard, Watt controls the play and guides the tempo, something Leyton Orient need to retract.

Previous meetings

​​​​​​​In the lead up to Christmas 2019, these two last played almost a year ago. A nippy game which saw neither side have the advantage, it was a scrappy 0-0 stalemate at Brisbane Road, one where almost 1000 Bradford fans pack out the away stand.

How to watch

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The match is available on ‘iFollow’ via Leyton Orient or Bradford's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.