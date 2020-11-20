Salford City vs Bradford City preview: How to watch, predicted lineups, kick-off time, ones to watch

Salford City will host Bradford City at the Peninsula Stadium this coming Saturday at 15:00 BST, as the away side will look for revenge since Salford's victory last season as the final game of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Ammies will be looking for their first victory in the league since their switch in management, as the Lancashire side pried Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens to the Peninsula Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season. Wellens was unable to defeat a struggling Bolton Wanderers side last Friday, so he will be hungry to pick up his first three points in league football.

Wellens' side will be targeting to continue their impressive form, having won three of their last five games, including a victory over a higher opposition in Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy.

Meanwhile, with the away side, Bradford appear to have found some promising form, after previously going three games without finding the back of the net, they certainly let off some steam. First defeating Tonbridge Angels 7-0 and next Southend United 3-0, Stuart McCall is finally beginning to find his stride, after tying 2-2 with promotion chasers Exeter City last weekend.

Team news

The home side will be without former Manchester United duo James Wilson and Darren Gibson, as the pair are struggling with knocks.

Former Brighton man Richie Towell is another absentee, who has missed the last ten games.

Bradford have positive team news ahead of their trip to the Peninsula Stadium, with Levi Sutton returning to the squad after completing a three-match ban.

Gareth Evans and Zeli Ismail will also be looking to be back in contention, after returning from injuries.

McCall will be monitoring the fitness of Bryce Hossanah and Billy Clarke, as the two will have to pass a late fitness test if they intend to be involved.

Callum Cooke is a serious doubt after picking up an injury against Exeter, whilst Lee Novak (calf) and Kurtis Guthrie are unlikely to return.

Predicted lineups

Salford City:

Hladky; Bernard, Clarke, Turnbull, Touray, Hunter, Threlkeld, Lowe, Andrade, Thomas-Asante, Henderson

Bradford City:

O'Donnell; A O'Connor, P O'Connor, Staunton, Hossanah, Wood, Watt, Sutton, Pritchard, Clarke, Donaldson

Ones to watch

Ian Henderson

The Rochdale legend has continued his scintillating form since transferring to Salford at the start of the season, scoring six goals in eleven appearances.

An experienced forward, Henderson is brilliant at holding up the ball despite being 1.73m tall and has managed two assists so far this season.

He's looked good in the spearhead of the attack and has linked up spectacularly with Brandon Thomas-Asante up top, sharing his knowledge of the game with the youngster.

Billy Clarke

Upon signing for his third stint at the beginning of the season, most Bradford fans were optimistic for the Irishman's return- and he's proven a good addition.

Currently the club's joint-top scorer with four goals, with the injured Novak, Clarke has proved an admirable striker, despite transitioning into more of an attacking midfielder the past few seasons.

Linking up with Donaldson up top, Clarke has been playing off of the veteran striker and has been flashing his wand of a left foot.

Previous meetings

Salford were victorious in the previous meeting between these two sides, with an Ashley Hunter brace being the difference in the final game of the League Two season before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

How to watch

​​​​​​​The match is available on ‘iFollow’ via Salford or Bradford's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.