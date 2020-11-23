Stevenage vs Port Vale preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two sides in poor form meet on Tuesday when Stevenage host Port Vale as both teams look to arrest their slide down the table.

The Boro are enduring an atrocious run of form and find themselves without a league win in their last 11 games.

With only one win to their name all season, a 3-0 home victory over Oldham back in mid September, Stevenage have slipped in to the SkyBet League 2 relegation zone.

Following their home defeat to Bolton, Alex Revell's side find themselves 23rd in the table and three points from safety.

Despite pre-season hopes of a promotion challenge, Vale have lost their last three matches and have dropped out of the play-off positions.

John Askey's men have suffered late heart break in each of the last three games, losing to a 96th minute goal against league leaders Newport at the weekend.

Port Vale were on a three game winning streak in October, until an FA Cup defeat against National League side Kings Lynn seemed to knock their confidence.

However, play-off hunting Vale will hope to end their recent poor form when they visit the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday, against a side without a win in the last two months.

For The Boro, they will be desperate to pick up some points as the only side below them in the league, Southend, gained their first win of the season at the weekend and closed the gap between the sides to just three points.

Team News

Stevenage boss Revell made six changes to this side in the home defeat to Bolton and could shuffle his pack again.

He will certainly be without long term absentee Jack Aitchison as the Scottish forward has a hamstring problem.

Elliot Osbourne is also unlikely to play after missing the last three matches through injury.

John Askey will have to do without captain Leon Legge after the defender was sent off in this loss to Newport at the weekend.

Vale are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Tom Conlon after he limped off in his last match with an achilles problem.

Conlon joins a growing injury list at Vale Park with David Amoo and Danny Whitehead both unlikely to play.

Striker Tom Pope is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and Luke Joyce is suspended.

Predicted lineups

Stevenage: Cumming, Hutton, Cuthbert, Marshall, Coker, Iontton, List, Read, Oteh, Akinwande, Pett.

Port Vale: Brown, Montano, Smith, Brisley, Clark, Burgess, Oyeleke, Conlon, Rodney, Cullen, Worrall.

Ones to watch

Tom Pett - Stevenage

Returning to the Lamex Stadium for his second spell, it hasn't taken long for Pett to make his mark. His first half stike against Bolton was his first this season and the Potters Bar born forward will be looking to add to his tally on Tuesday.

David Worrall - Port Vale

Worrall tops the league for assist making with five to his name this campaign. The creative winger has also chipped in with one goal and has been a mainstay in the side this season.

Previous meetings

The last time the sides met was back in January, when Port Vale earned all three points at the Lamex Stadium in a 1-0 win thanks to a late penalty from Tom Pope.

Before that game The Boro were something of a bogey side for Vale, failing to beat them in previous five meetings.

How to watch

Kick-off is 19:00, Tuesday 24th November, at the Lamex Stadium.

The game will be avaliable to watch on the streaming sites for both clubs.

Stevenage's iFollow informtion can be found here.

Port Vale's iFollow is here