Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Team News, Predicted Line-ups, Ones to Watch and How to Watch Premier League 20/21

Midweek Premier League action returns this week, with sides at both ends of the table looking to pick up valuable points in the build-up to Christmas.

Manchester City will be looking to close the gap on league leaders Tottenham and Liverpool - who meet on Wednesday night - as they welcome struggling West Brom to the Etihad.

Team News

Manchester City will be hoping to recall Sergio Aguero to their side, with the Argentine missing Saturday's Manchester Derby through illness.

Pep Guardiola will be without Oleksander Zinchenko and Eric Garcia but aside from the defensive pair, the Spaniard will have a fully fit squad to select from.

It is expected that Aymeric Laporte will miss out for the fourth consecutive league game, with Pep likely to stick with his inform defensive unit that has kept a club-record six consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

Meanwhile, West Brom will be without key forward Matheus Pereira, as the Brazilian serves the second match of his three-match ban following a red card against Crystal Palace earlier in the month.

Slaven Bilic will also be without Kyle Bartley, Sam Field, Hal Robson-Kanu and Conor Townsend through injury as the struggling Midlands outfit look to pull off a huge shock.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne; Torres, Jesus, Sterling

West Brom: Johnstone; Ajayi, Ivanovic, O'Shea; Furlong, Gallagher, Sawyers, Krovinovic, Diangana; Robinson, Grant.

Ones to Watch

We have a feeling that Pep is going to give Phil Foden a rare Premier League start tomorrow night, and if he does, he's certainly one to watch.

The Englishman's high intensity and work rate were certainly missed by his side during their dour goalless draw at Old Trafford on Saturday and, with goals few and far between for City this season, that could be exactly what his side needs against what is sure to be a defensive-minded West Brom.

For the visitors, the man to watch has to be Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea loanee impressed during his time on loan at Swansea City last season and has looked the part since his step up to the Premier League ahead of the current campaign.

He was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet when the Baggies last visited Manchester, with his side falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Second-time lucky for Gallagher & co?

Head to Head

This is a fixture that has been dominated by Manchester City in recent years.

In fact, the Citizens have the previous 14 meetings between the two sides, with West Brom's last victory coming way back in 2010 when second-half goals from Gianni Zuiverloon and Simon Cox helped Roberto Di Matteo's men to a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

You have to travel as far back as 2003 for the last time West Brom defeated Manchester City away from home, with that victory coming at Maine Road prior to the move to the City of Manchester Stadium.

Can West Brom end their Etihad hoodoo on Tuesday night?

Where to Watch

The game will be available to watch live and exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.