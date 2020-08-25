Manchester City signed Samir Nasri nine years ago today. Here is a look at his best moments.

Back in 2011, City approached Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri and completed his signing for a whopping £25m. With Nasri being nominated for PFA Player's Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year, he was one of the most sought after players in Europe so for City to secure his services it really showed the world of football they had serious intentions to win trophies.

He made a dream start to life in Manchester, making his debut in a 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on the 28th of August 2011. He got three assists in his first match for the club. He scored his first goal against Blackburn Rovers on October 1st, as the Blues thrashed Steve Kean's side 4-0 at the Etihad. This season ended with Nasri's first Premier League title and with him managing to score five league goals.

Key Moments

In his first game of the 12/13 season, wearing his new squad number, 8, he scored and assisted in the Community Shield Final against Chelsea in a 3-2 win. Towards the end of the very same season he scored the first goal of the FA Cup Semi Final in which the Blues beat Chelsea again, this time to reach their second FA cup final in three years.

With a lot of Nasri's influential work going unnoticed his next big moment came in a vital game away at Everton on May 3rd the following season. In this game a win would put City second in the table, so when Nasri assisted Dzeko's winning goal, as the Blues came from behind to win, it sent the fans into delirium. The following week he scored in a 2-0 defeat of West Ham as City won another Premier League title.

This earned him a new 5 year deal at the start of the 14/15 season. He made a total of 129 appearances for the club. He left permanently for Antalyaspor in 2017.