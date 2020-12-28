Steve Bruce's season targets are dangerous

Newcastle United currently sit thirteenth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the relation zone and haven't won in four straight games.

Next up for the Magpies, titleholders Liverpool, following Liverpool a visit from Leicester and then down to London to play Arsenal in the FA Cup.

With Newcastles current run of form, seven without a win for Steve Bruce's side has a high possibility of happening.

Bruce's remit

The pressure is already mounting, and indeed after this run, it will have intensified. It is no secret Bruce is under pressure at Newcastle with fans annoyed a variety of issues at the club.

But following the game against Manchester City, Bruce's comments was the straw that broke many camels back so to speak. It drove a lot of fans into the ever-growing 'Bruce Out' brigade.

"My remit is to keep Newcastle in the Premier League,"

Sorry, Steve, what?

Still, after all this time and investment you have had those other managers did not receive, (not entirely Bruces fault) your job is to aim for survival. What happened to a place in the top ten? Which was early goals for the season, why is that not still doable, and why oh why is 17th a good season?

This is a dangerous mindset to have in the Premier League. Just ask two Newcastle players. Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser will gladly tell you what happens to a club that has that mindset. The ex-Bournemouth players will speak to lack of vision and direction which inevitably saw the Cherries return to the Championship. Everyone involved in Newcastle United; fans, owners, boardroom investors, and most importantly players will not want to return to that division for the third time in eleven years.

Where should Newcastle really be?

If Bruce's comments are wrong, where should Newcastle really be?

A good question that has a complicated answer, for a second just go through with the scenario that Mike Ashley won't be selling for another year and 2021-22 Premier League season will be under his tenure.

Where should we aim?

9th.

Why?

Well for that answer we need to look around the league to clubs that are around the same size as the Tyneside based club.

Southampton, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton. All are clubs with great history, good managers and a good squad with space to grow. The potential of all five clubs is of the size of the current top six. The fans are loyal to the end, good-sized crowds, and similar sized budgets. The argument, of course, is only four of the owners are ambitious. Mike Ashley could be having previously said he wanted to bring silverware to Newcastle which would be immense.

Alan Shearer said it succinctly on Match of The Day, Saturday.

Yet again, fans are looking towards leadership from a manger that doesn't seem to show it. Another comment from Bruce cements to the point entirely.

"Yes we were disappointing vs Brentford, but let's not lurch along into a felling of frenzy and crisis becasue if we keep doing that, then we will be."

To many Newcastle fans, that kind of dismissive talk from Bruce is expected, however this comment if from 2017. When Bruce was manager of Aston Villa. This kind of preparing dismissal is what again is turning fans away from Bruce, who sounds like a broken record.

Villa got rid of Bruce after failing to gain promotion something Dean Smith did for the Villians. It seems Newcastle are at this level with Steve Bruce. Stagnant, floating, the same.

A change may be needed to just keep the talent Newcastle has. Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubvraka, and Jamaal Lewis are all too talented for the championship or Steve Bruces remit of where Newcastle should be.