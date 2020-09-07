Wilson transfer shows a shift in transfer policy at Newcastle

Newcastle United have completed the £20m signing of England International Callum Wilson.

The acquisition of the former Bournemouth man shows a change in strategy from the hierarchy at St. James' Park.

In previous transfer windows, United have preferred to do most of their shopping abroad in search of good young talent with a large sell on value, whilst refusing to pay the premium that comes when buying a player with a proven Premier League track record.

Wilson's age is also of note. With exceptions of loan deals and free transfers, Newcastle have rarely sign players over the age of 26.

This approach has often landed the Magpies in hot water and was a contributing factor to the club's relegation in the 2015/16 season.

Despite its obvious floors that have contributed to relegation scraps on a regular basis, the previous policy does have its success stories.

Unknown quantities such as Yohan Cabaye have been unearthed whilst on Tyneside as a result but with success rate dwindling over the last few years, a change in policy feels like the best way to go.

Wilson is not the only example of Newcastle's apparent change of tact. Ryan Fraser looks set to be the next man through the door and Northern Ireland international Jamal Lewis not far behind. Both players have experience in the Premier League along with Steve Bruce's other newcomer Jeff Henderick.

It seems that the penny may finally have dropped for Mike Ashley and co, potentially helped by the most expensive gamble of his time as owner.

The Joelinton transfer

Last summer, United smashed their transfer record by signing Joelinton from Hoffenheim.

The Brazilian arrived with a decent reputation in European football having put some good performances in for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and even the UEFA Champions League but it hasn't worked out for him on Tyneside.

38 league appearances featuring just two goals and the thought of Newcastle getting anywhere near the fee that they shelled out for the forward seems unlikely.

Joelinton ticked a lot of boxes for the hierarchy. At just 22 at the time he made the move, he was young and therefore had potential sell on value.

However in reality, playing Joelinton up top on his own in the Premier League is the equivalent of putting a round peg in a square hole and his lack of goals led to United struggling for goals, often relying on more defensive players to chip in.

Joelinton was Newcastle's most expensive gamble of the transfer policy and as such could be the main contributing factor for change.

The role of Steve Bruce

In his first real full summer transfer window at the club, Steve Bruce has made his mark on the Magpies squad.

When speaking to the clubs official website, Bruce explained just how happy he was to get the deal for Wilson over the line.

"Callum is someone I've admired for a long time and I'm delighted to get him in.

"He's done fantastically well at Bournemouth and well deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago."

He went on to praise Lee Charnley for his role in bringing the England international to Tyneside.

"I'm grateful the club has made it happen. Lee Charnley and those behind the scenes deserve a lot of credit."

Bruce has often come under fire during his time with Newcastle, with many accusing him of being a 'yes man' to Mike Ashley and co but the Corbridge born head coach deserves credit for managing to get a more pragmatic approach to transfers at St. James' Park.