The best moments of Newcastle United's 2020

Fond memories of 2020 are few and far between for most people and this is certainly no different for Newcastle United fans.

The year started on Tyneside with a thoroughly miserable 3-0 defeat at home to Leicester City with former Magpie Ayoze Perez opening the scoring and the unpopular Hamza Choudhury hitting home the last.

Picking a 'moment of the year' is relatively straight forward, mostly down to the fact it's been a poor year on and off the pitch.

Just 14 of United's games in the year have been watched by a crowd whilst the rest have been soulless and underwhelming for the majority.

In terms of a single moment, a second where frustration and anger turned into sheer joy and jubilation there are only really two that come into consideration, meaning the shortlist is particularly short this year.

They both came in mid January just three days apart from each other.

Saturday 18th January - Chelsea (H) 90+4

The 93 minutes that came before consisted of Steve Bruce's side seemingly waiting for the visitors to score, only for them to be denied by the framework of the goal, Martin Dubravka and their own poor finishing.

Other than a first half Joelinton header that cannoned back off the crossbar, Newcastle did offered very little all game.

The 50 odd thousand Toon fans in the ground roared when their side got a late corner but typically it failed to beat the first man. Groans rang round St. James' Park.

But Allan Saint-Maximin, who hadn't had his best game, picked up the loose ball and sent it into the middle, finding Isaac Hayden.

Hayden scuffed his header but it did not matter and the ball ended up in the back of the net via Kepa.

Rarely does a game sum up what it is like to support Newcastle United more than this one. You sit for 93 minutes scratching your head and wondering why you bother anymore and then in one moment everything makes sense.

Tuesday 21st January - Everton (A) 90+5

Just three days after pulling off a footballing robbery at St. James' Park, they did the same at Goodison Park.

It is not unfair to say that the Magpies were utterly hopeless on Merseyside and Carlo Ancelotti's men looked set for an incredibly comfortable win in the Premier League.

A pretty dejected away end barely cheered when Florian Lejeune acrobatically halved the deficit in the 94th minute, the game was lost.

Fast forward a few seconds and there was absolute pandemonium in the Everton six yard box with Newcastle seemingly failing to scramble the ball over the line.

That was until Simon Hooper checked his watch and signalled an equalising goal provoking incredible scenes amongst the travelling fans.

Nobody knew who had put the ball in the net or how it had ended up on the other side of the line. Nobody cared as Newcastle United had done the unthinkable twice in three days.

With the Magpies ending the year with a positive performance and result against Liverpool, there is fresh hope on Tyneside that 2021 could be a good year for the Toon.