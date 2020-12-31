Jonny Evans signs new Leicester City contract until Summer 2023

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has signed a new contract extension, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The Northern Ireland international who has played over 300 Premier League matches, joined the club in June 2018 from West Bromwich Albion and has gone on to make 89 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, scoring on three separate occasions.

He previously played for Manchester United before joining West Brom, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and four Community Shields.

At the age of 32, Evans has also gone on to make over 80 appearances for his country, whilst also featuring for Northern Ireland at the Euros in 2016.

Constant figure

He made his debut for the Foxes in a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and ever since then he has been a constant feature in the first team, helping Brendan Rodgers side qualify for the UEFA Europa League last season.

This season has been no different making 15 appearances in all competitions helping the club into the knockout round of the Europa League after topping Group G whilst also firing the Foxes to third in the Premier League.

'The players are ambitious'

Speaking to LCFC TV, Evans said: “I’ve loved it here since the first day I came in. It’s a great atmosphere around the place and it’s a Club with a lot of ambition. The players are ambitious and the signings that they’ve made over the years, they’ve signed young, hungry players and it’s been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it.”

With Leicester’s extremely young squad, Evans’ experience alongside the older characters in the dressing room such as Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan and Kasper Schmeichel, will prove vital if the club want to cement themselves as a top European club in the future.