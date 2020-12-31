Sheffield United defender Chris Basham reveals his family have concerns about him playing in the Premier League during the Covid-19 pandemic  

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has revealed that his family have expressed concerns over his safety, as Covid-19 cases have started to rise rapidly in the Premier League.

On Wednesday, the Premier League confirmed that after their latest round of testing, there had been a record 18 positive tests amongst staff and players across the division.

United were one of those clubs who reported a ''number'' of positive cases following the testing although their game with Burnley did go ahead on Tuesday as planned.

Basham, who faced the media on Thursday morning, revealed that his family had expressed their concern over his safety, but the defender insisted he feels safe.

''The protocols are all there and we're doing our best to keep it [Covid] away.

"The family are concerned because it's in the club, but were doing everything right. We're following the protocols and looking forward to the game.

"We've always been extra careful, and we're doing our best to keep it away.''

Following the rise in cases across the United Kingdom in the last couple of weeks, Basham doesn't believe another suspension in the Premier League would help his club, Sheffield United, in their bid to avoid relegation.

"That [a pause in the season] is something I don't think is really up for me but as a Sheffield United footballer I think we need to keep going and find a win as soon as possible."

Sheffield United are yet to record a win this campaign. They currently sit bottom of the table ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.