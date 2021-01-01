Everton vs West Ham United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, lineups and ones to watch 

High-flying Everton host West Ham United in the first Premier League game of the New year. Previously beating Sheffield United, Carlo Ancelotti and his men were due to face Manchester City earlier this week but a number of COVID-19 positive tests in the City squad resulted in postponement.

West Ham have failed to win in their last four fixtures, most recently drawing 0-0 to Southampton where a lack of big chances from either side meant the points were shared. Said Benrahma came the closest for the visitors but a fine Alex McCarthy save prevented the Hammers going ahead in the final moments of the game.

Everton's four wins out of their last five fixtures shows the strong start the Toffees' had to the first half of the season. A great Gylfi Sigurdsson finish against Sheffield guided Everton into 4th place.

Team News

Everton

James Rodriguez is still missing with a calf injury.

Lucas Digne is also out for the game as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Allan is another player on Ancelotti's injury list, suffering with an hamstring issue.

West Ham United

Arthur Masuaku will be missed as he recovers after completing a successful knee operation.

Starting XI

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey; Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Bernard, Davies; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Haller.

Ones to Watch

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The Toffee striker is the second top goalscorer in the League and has been an asset to the Merseyside team. Starting every game this season, the striker scored a hat-trick against the Hammers earlier this season in the Carabao Cup.

West Ham United - Jarrod Bowen

The energetic attacker has played in every game this season. Scoring and assisting, he has been vital to the Hammers strong start. Bowen came on against Southampton and change the whole dynamic of West Ham's game.

Linking perfectly with Pablo Fornals, he has rarely put a foot wrong for the club. The midfielder can get back on his defensive duties while also running behind the defence to open up the Hammers attack.

Where to Watch

UK residents will be able to watch the game live on BT Sports on Friday 1st January 2021 from 5:00 PM with the game kicking off at 5:30 PM.

Prediction

Everton 2-2 West Ham United