Everton vs West Ham United: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

This Wednesday, a trip up North is next on West Ham United's fixture list to play in the Carabao Cup. So far in the competition, West Ham have put on two impressive displays against Charlton Athletic and Hull City - winning 3-0 and 5-1 respectively.

Last week's result against Hull was topped by a remarkable win against fellow Premier League outfit, Wolves, on Sunday night. A Jarrod Bowen brace was followed by goals from Tomas Soucek and Sebastien Haller.

West Ham will travel to Merseyside without their Manager, David Moyes, due to the Scotsman still isolating after his positive Coronavirus test last week minutes before the Hull City game started. Alan Irvine will take control of the team for the third time, but with two wins in two, it certainly isn't a bad thing.

Team News

Everton

There are no new injury concerns for the Toffees, however, they are still without Mason Holgate who is suffering with a toe injury.

Defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, will also miss the West Ham game with an injury to his ankle.

West Ham United

A total of 10 changes were made for the Wolves tie after last week's Cup game, so the Hammers' could do the same for the Everton game.

The Hammers will continue to be without Issa Diop and Josh Cullen after testing positive for Coronavirus. The Club has stated they are both fine but are still isolating in their homes.

Ryan Fredericks was substituted in the early minutes of the second half in the Wolves win, with the Club believing it is a hamstring injury, seeing the defender out for around 4-weeks.

Young defender Harrison Ashby was stretchered off in the last round of the cup competition and is likely to miss this Round against the Toffees.

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Digne Nkounkou; Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United: Randolph; Johnson, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Alese; Wilshere, Snodgrass, Lanzini; Anderson, Haller, Yarmolenko.

Ones to Watch

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The young striker has unquestionably caught the eye of all Premier League watchers with his goal tally of 5 in the league alongside being a vital part of Everton's Carabao Cup campaign.

The ability to use his head alongside his feet can cause trouble for any goalkeeper. The Englishman will be looking to add to his season tally this week. In addition, he scored against Wednesday's opponents last January in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

West Ham United - Sebastien Haller

The Frenchman has scored 5 goals in 4 games for the Hammers. He is also the Carabao Cup top scorer so far this season. The tall striker has been on form so far this season in addition to impressing West Ham fans in pre-season. Haller is expected to start once again in the Cup.

His imposing hold-up play, and clever link-up play with Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini, is certainly something to keep your eye on this Wednesday night. The striker has an eye for goal.

Previous Meeting

West Ham United 1-1 Everton (18/01/2020)

January saw a close game end in a 1-1 draw with the visitors equalising four minutes after Diop put the Hammers in front.

West Ham went one-nil up after a great delivery through a Snodgrass free-kick, with the glancing header bouncing past Jordan Pickford.

It was only a matter of time before Everton equalised against a weak Hammers defence. Poor marking and all eyes on the ball made it easy for Calvert-Lewin to smash it past goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The lack of second-half chances meant the points were shared.

Where to Watch

The game kicks-off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, 30th September 2020. Even though the game will not be televised, fans can watch the game live on carabaocup.live. Registration is required as well as a £10.00 fee for a match pass.

Prediction

Everton 2-2 West Ham United (West Ham win on penalties)