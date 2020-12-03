West Ham United vs Manchester United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

After narrowly defeating Aston Villa on Monday night, West Ham United face Manchester United with both teams hoping they can continue their fine run of form and make it four wins in a row. The Hammers have lost just one in eight Premier League games.

On Monday night, West Ham took the lead against Villa with Angelo Ogbonna heading in the first goal within two minutes of kick-off.

Jack Grealish equalised 30 minutes later with a long range effort clipping Ogbonna's heel. However, Jarrod Bowen put West Ham ahead in 30 seconds of the second half from a Said Benrahma cross. In the final five minutes, Ollie Watkins missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed thanks to VAR.

Team News

West Ham United

Andriy Yarmolenko returned to training after recovering from COVID-19 and is in contention of returning to the match day squad.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for the game, with the striker carrying a shoulder injury.

Luke Shaw remains out with a hamstring injury, as well as Marcos Rojo, who lacks match fitness.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham United: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Masuaku; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Haller, Fornals.

Manchester United: De Gea; Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van de Beek: Rashford, Cavani.

Ones to Watch

West Ham United - Sebastian Haller

The tall striker scored to beat Sheffield United and changed the game when he came on at half-time against Villa.

Haller added a different attacking threat on Monday and is favourite to start, as Michail Antonio still looks to gain match fitness. The Frenchman linked up very well with Benrahma and Bowen and is sure to make an impact this weekend.

Manchester United - Edinson Cavani

The striker rescued United when he came on at halftime during the Southampton win. Two headers won the game for the Red Devils and completed the comeback.

The experienced Uruguayan has a presence in the box that can add threat to any team and scare any defence.

Previous Meeting

Manchester United 1-1 West Ham (22/08/2020)

The Hammers went 1-0 up thanks to a calm and collected penalty from Antonio, as Paul Pogba handled the ball inside the 18-yard box.

United equalised with a fantastic Mason Greenwood strike from outside the box.

A lack of chances from either side meant the points were shared.

Where to Watch

UK residents will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday, 5th December 2020, from 5:00 PM with the game kicking off at 5:30 PM.

Prediction

West Ham United 2-2 Manchester United